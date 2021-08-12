Orioles minor league recap 8/12: Grayson Rodriguez dominates again for Bowie

Two pitchers from the Dylan Bundy trade, righties Kyle Bradish and Isaac Mattson, started and finished this game, and both struggled. Bradish was chased after four innings in which he walked four batters, struck out five, and surrendered two runs on three hits. Bradish, ranked the Orioles’ #12 prospect by MLB Pipeline, now has a 5.04 ERA and 5.2 walks per nine in 12 starts at Triple-A. Safe to say he’s a work in progress. Still, the Tides held the lead in the seventh until Lewin Diaz (who homered against the Orioles just last week) tied the game with an RBI single, and Mattson surrendered three runs in the eighth to lose it.