Orioles minor league recap 8/12: Grayson Rodriguez dominates again for Bowie

By Tyler Young
Camden Chat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriple-A: Norfolk Tides 7, Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals) 5. Dean Kremer linked up with Adley Rutschman and suddenly looked like a capable pitcher again. Kremer went four innings and allowed a run on six hits and three strikeouts. On the other end of the spectrum was Kevin Smith, who struggled, allowing four runs on four hits, two walks, and one strikeout in one inning of work. Beyond that, however, the Norfolk pitchers were effective with Thomas Eshelman, Claudio Custodio, and Fernando Abad combining for four scoreless innings to wrap up the win.

