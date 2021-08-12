Sixers add Jamie Young to coaching staff
The Philadelphia 76ers are adding a new assistant coach in Jamie Young, according to Derek Bodner and Jared Weiss of The Athletic. As Bodner notes in his tweet, Young was a longtime Celtics assistant, spending 21 years in Boston. Young started his career with the Celtics in 2000, serving as a video coordinator until 2007, when he was promoted to being an advanced scout. It wasn’t until 2011 that Young was made an assistant coach on Doc Rivers’ staff. He served the franchise in that role, even after Rivers was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, up through this past season.www.libertyballers.com
