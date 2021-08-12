Cancel
NBA

Sixers add Jamie Young to coaching staff

By Kevin F. Love
Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers are adding a new assistant coach in Jamie Young, according to Derek Bodner and Jared Weiss of The Athletic. As Bodner notes in his tweet, Young was a longtime Celtics assistant, spending 21 years in Boston. Young started his career with the Celtics in 2000, serving as a video coordinator until 2007, when he was promoted to being an advanced scout. It wasn’t until 2011 that Young was made an assistant coach on Doc Rivers’ staff. He served the franchise in that role, even after Rivers was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, up through this past season.

All 76ers

Doc Rivers Adds Longtime Boston Celtics Assistant to Sixers Staff

When the Philadelphia 76ers moved on from Brett Brown after seven seasons, the team's coaching staff was totally revamped. As the Sixers searched long and hard for Brown's replacement, considering notable names such as Mike D'Antoni, Tyronn Lue, and Billy Donovan, the team pounced on the opportunity to hire Doc Rivers as soon as the future Hall of Famer hit the open market after his stint with the Clippers.
