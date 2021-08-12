Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sad Summer News For The Krzyzewskis

By JD King
dukebasketballreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat whole thing about dogs being man’s best friend? It goes back a ways. This was carved on a Roman tomb for a dog named Patricus: “My eyes were wet with tears, our little dog, when I bore thee to the grave ... So, Patricus, never again shall thou give me a thousand kisses, Never canst thou be contentedly in my lap. In sadness have I buried thee, and thou deservist. In a resting place of marble, I have put thee for all time by the side of my shade. In thy qualities, sagacious thou wert like a human being. Ah, me! What a loved companion have we lost!”

www.dukebasketballreport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cancer#Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Crazy Story of How a Missourian Encountered 3 Dogmen in His Yard

Grab some marshmallows and gather around the campfire for a Missouri story of a man who encountered not one, but three "dogmen" in his yard. According to the description on the recent video share, this story comes from Chesterfield County, Missouri approximately 50 years ago. It begins with a man hearing dog-like sounds from a field nearby, but what he discovered was not simply a dog.
Petsnatureworldnews.com

Russian Woman 'Eaten Alive' by Bears After Storming Out From Wedding Ceremony

While some wedding rites are definitely unbearable, one Russian woman has lost her life after storming out of one. Some people believe she was brutally devoured alive by bears. According to officials, Yana Balobanova, 24, was said to have rushed out into the woods during the forest wedding. She departed...
CelebritiesEssence

Keyshia Cole Lays Her Mother To Rest With A Beautiful Tribute, Releasing Doves and Balloons In Her Honor

The singer shared one last tribute to her late mother, who passed away suddenly in July. Singer Keyshia Cole has laid her late mother, Frankie Lons, to rest. Lons, who battled drug addiction on and off for most of her adult life, passed away suddenly in July from a reported drug overdose. Cole, who had publicly shared her journey to help her other with her sobriety and to restart her life, shared sweet moments from the funeral with her fans on Instagram.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Rumors: Finn’s Birth Father Revealed?

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers and rumors tease that John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth father might be a man named Lance (Adam Huss). Longtime viewers of The Bold and The Beautiful will recall that Lance is the man who Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) killed by bees, knowing he had an allergy. Finn could look like a child of Lance and Sheila.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Christina Haack Posts and Deletes Possible Engagement Ring Pic

Christina Haack is dropping hints she's engaged to her new boyfriend ... because she posted and then quickly deleted a photo showing a ring on THAT finger. Here's the deal ... Christina posted a picture Sunday on her social media, showing her on a yacht with her new man, real estate agent Joshua Hall, and a massive rock on her left ring finger.
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'My sons aren’t the consolation I hoped for in widowhood - should I move away?'

After I lost my husband, I moved to be near my two sons. The trouble is they are busy with their own lives, and I barely see them. I have always wanted to live by the sea and I feel I am still young enough to make the move. I am aware that I would be lonely there, at least at first, but then I have been lonely here. Then again, in due course I hope that there will be grandchildren and I don’t want to miss out on that. I feel torn. What do you think I should do – or rather, what’s the best way to set the two options in front of me as accurately as I can?
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

'Love After Lock Up' Cast Member Alla Subbotina Dies at the Age of 31

Another former cast member from the Love After Lockup franchise has died. Alla Subbotina sadly died on Aug. 7. Her sudden death comes after fans of the series were saddened by Love After Lockup Season 2 star Tracie Wagaman’s death on July 1. Audiences first came to know Alla on the debut season of the hit WE tv series. She had been in jail for five years for selling heroin, but Alla had her boyfriend, James Cristia, waiting for her to get out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy