For the first time this summer, the Buffalo Bills will be able to practice with their full unit of starting offensive linemen. The team announced on Thursday morning that they’ve activated left tackle Dion Dawkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list, where he had been listed since the start of training camp. Dawkins missed the first two weeks and change of training camp after catching the coronavirus. For the last couple days, he had been witnessed on the sidelines at the team’s practices, doing light conditioning work, which was a sign that his return was imminent.