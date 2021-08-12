Cancel
Carroll County, IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Clinton, Tippecanoe by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 08:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Clinton; Tippecanoe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CARROLL...EASTERN TIPPECANOE AND NORTHWESTERN CLINTON COUNTIES At 803 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lafayette, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lafayette, West Lafayette, Rossville, Dayton and Mulberry. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 158 and 177. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

