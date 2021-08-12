Cancel
Cayuga County, NY

More Upstate NY counties seeing ‘high’ Covid transmission (updated list of where CDC recommends masks)

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
More counties in Upstate New York are seeing “high” transmission of Covid-19, up from “substantial” spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should wear masks indoors, even if they’re vaccinated, in areas with “substantial” (orange areas on map above) and “high” (red) transmission of Covid-19. That includes places with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the past week, or 90% of U.S. counties — and 50 of New York’s 62 counties.

