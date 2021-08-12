More Upstate NY counties seeing ‘high’ Covid transmission (updated list of where CDC recommends masks)

I recently attended a Manlius Town Board meeting where the subject of a moratorium on installation of a “Large-Scale (Photovoltaic) Energy Systems” (LSESs) on Manlius farmland was discussed. Many of the presenters and the town board members call them “solar farms.” They are not farms. The process of application, approval, funding and project initiation was far ahead of the taxpaying residents’ awareness for these large-scale array complexes — five of seven have been approved. All agreed to explore a moratorium. Yet on Aug. 11, the moratorium was voted down. So the move to penetrate our farmland proceeds.