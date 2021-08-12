New Video Gets You Psyched For ‘Great State Of Maine Air Show’

Canobie Coaster is a guy who travels the world riding roller coasters and visits amusement parks to try out all the rides and then give his review. This sounds like a pretty fun hobby to me, but what is particularly impressive, is the length that he goes to in the process of doing this. Not only does he strap a GoPro to his body while he is on each of the rides, with a really cool-looking video that gives you an up-close and personal look, he also gives very detailed information on each one. Breaking it down to a degree that the nerdiest of ride nerds would totally love.