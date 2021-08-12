Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways from Summer League loss to Brooklyn Nets

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of Summer League, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 97-91, with No. 27 draft pick Cam Thomas leading the way with 22 points. The Nets have a strong core with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, but the team entered this offseason in need of some additional shooting off the bench. It's early, but Thomas is looking like someone who can provide the team with that.