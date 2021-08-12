Cancel
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways from Summer League loss to Brooklyn Nets

By Dalton Sell
Cover picture for the articleAlthough they fought until the very end, the Milwaukee Bucks fell just short of making a comeback in their second Summer League game. The Brooklyn Nets would triumph over the Bucks with a 97-91 victory backed by 22 points from rookie Cam Thomas. After claiming a 2-0 lead to kick things off Wednesday afternoon, the Bucks never managed to reclaim the lead, despite cutting it close on several occasions before the final buzzer went off.

