Milwaukee Bucks: Takeaways from Summer League loss to Brooklyn Nets
Although they fought until the very end, the Milwaukee Bucks fell just short of making a comeback in their second Summer League game. The Brooklyn Nets would triumph over the Bucks with a 97-91 victory backed by 22 points from rookie Cam Thomas. After claiming a 2-0 lead to kick things off Wednesday afternoon, the Bucks never managed to reclaim the lead, despite cutting it close on several occasions before the final buzzer went off.behindthebuckpass.com
