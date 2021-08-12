Pro-Inflammatory Gut Bacterial Molecule Targeted to Fight IBD
Scientists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) report that they are developing a novel therapeutic strategy for treating Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBDs) by sequestering inflammation-inducing molecules secreted by gut bacteria. The method, invented by Ehud Ohana, PhD, the department of clinical biochemistry and pharmacology at BGU, is based on findings from Ohana’s lab showing that gut levels of succinate, a metabolic molecule involved in various biochemical processes in living cells, were markedly increased in IBD, corresponding to changes in succinate-metabolizing gut bacteria.www.genengnews.com
