Pro-Inflammatory Gut Bacterial Molecule Targeted to Fight IBD

Genetic Engineering News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) report that they are developing a novel therapeutic strategy for treating Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBDs) by sequestering inflammation-inducing molecules secreted by gut bacteria. The method, invented by Ehud Ohana, PhD, the department of clinical biochemistry and pharmacology at BGU, is based on findings from Ohana’s lab showing that gut levels of succinate, a metabolic molecule involved in various biochemical processes in living cells, were markedly increased in IBD, corresponding to changes in succinate-metabolizing gut bacteria.

FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
HealthBreaking Muscle

Probiotics and the Gut-Muscle Axis

Research into the gut-muscle axis finds some interesting connections between the role of inflammation and gut microbiota in the development of muscle failure in older populations. The implications is also relevant in more general terms because of the role of gut microbiota (GM), probiotic supplementation, and the impact on muscular...
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Genetic Cause of Rare Childhood Inflammatory Disease Revealed

A rare childhood disorder that mimics inflammatory bowel disease termed “Deficiency in ELF4, X-linked,” or DEX for short, has been recently identified. Using genome sequencing, Yale researchers reported they have uncovered the underlying genetic cause of the disorder. Their work may help identify the roots of a host of other inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Natural Compound Found in Fruit May Prevent and Treat Parkinson’s Disease

Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have added to evidence that the compound farnesol, found naturally in herbs, and berries and other fruits, prevents and reverses brain damage linked to Parkinson’s disease in mouse studies. The compound, used in flavorings and perfume-making, can prevent the loss of neurons that produce...
Washington Statethewestsidegazette.com

Study Identifies Molecule That Stimulates Muscle-Building In Humans

WASHINGTON — A team of researchers compared how consuming the single amino acid leucine or its two-molecule equivalent, dileucine, influenced muscle-building and breakdown. The study was done choosing ten random but healthy young guys. The findings made by the researchers said that dileucine boosts the metabolic processes that drive muscle...
ScienceScience Now

Protein detection in blood with single-molecule imaging

The ability to characterize individual biomarker protein molecules in patient blood samples could enable diagnosis of diseases at an earlier stage, when treatment is typically more effective. Single-molecule imaging offers a promising approach to accomplish this goal. However, thus far, single-molecule imaging methods have not been translated into the clinical setting. The detection limit of these methods has been confined to the picomolar (10−12 M) range, several orders of magnitude higher than the circulating concentrations of biomarker proteins present in many diseases. Here, we describe single-molecule augmented capture (SMAC), a single-molecule imaging technique to quantify and characterize individual protein molecules of interest down to the subfemtomolar (<10−15 M) range. We demonstrate SMAC in a variety of applications with human blood samples, including the analysis of disease-associated secreted proteins, membrane proteins, and rare intracellular proteins. SMAC opens the door to the application of single-molecule imaging in noninvasive disease profiling.
HealthMedscape News

Clinical Practice Guideline: Vaccination in Patients With IBD

The Canadian Association of Gastroenterology (CAG) has published a two-part clinical practice guideline for immunizing patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that covers both live and inactivated vaccines across pediatric and adult patients. The guideline, which has been endorsed by the American Gastroenterological Association, is composed of recommendations drawn from...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Syrian Hamster Unravels Inflammatory Insights in COVID-19

Multiplying viruses disrupting lung tissue do not directly cause severe outcomes of COVID-19 disease, instead inflammatory immune processes affecting the endothelial lining of the airways are responsible, reports a new study. Cellular mechanisms at early stages of lung endothelial inﬂammation in SARS-CoV-2 infection are still poorly understood. The new study...
Healthwearebreakingnews.com

Project For Immune-mediated Inflammatory Diseases

José Polo, president of Semergen. The Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semergen) has launched Uniimidted, a strategic initiative that aims to increase awareness of IMID – immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, for its acronym in English – among the healthcare community and among society in general. IMIDs are a group of...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Mastering the Microbiome: Treating Disease with Bacteria

The microbiome field is at an inflection point. The concept of using bacteria to treat a host of common diseases looks poised to deliver clinical results, even though the concept still has to win over some skeptics. With research in drug development thriving in areas from neurodegenerative diseases to skin disorders to antibacterial resistant infections, the promise of the microbiome is growing rapidly in both academic labs and industry.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Potential new therapeutic approach for chronic inflammatory bowel diseases

Why people suffer from chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) such as ulcerative colitis is only partially understood. However, it is known that the bacteria of the intestinal flora and dysfunction in the immune system play an important role. In patients with IBD, an increased number of cells in the intestinal wall, known as epithelial cells, die. Bacteria then pass from the interior of the intestine into the damaged intestinal wall, causing inflammation and further cell death. The epithelial barrier, the barrier between the intestinal contents and the intestinal wall also becomes more permeable. With increasing cell death, the disease also progresses as more bacteria settle in the damaged intestinal wall—a vicious circle. A research team led by Prof. Dr. Christoph Becker from FAU has now found a mechanism that could prevent cell death, break the vicious circle and potentially be used as a therapy for inflammatory bowel diseases. The results have now been published in the journal Nature Cell Biology.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

NIH scientists develop faster COVID-19 test

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have developed a new sample preparation method to detect SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The method bypasses extraction of the virus’ genetic RNA material, simplifying sample purification and potentially reducing test time and cost. The method is the result of a collaboration among researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI), the NIH Clinical Center (CC), and the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Potential effect of polyphenolic-rich fractions of corn silk on protecting endothelial cells against high glucose damage.

Potential Effect of Polyphenolic-Rich Fractions of Corn Silk on Protecting Endothelial Cells against High Glucose Damage Using In Vitro and In Vivo Approaches. Nurraihana Hamzah, Sabreena Safuan, Wan Rosli Wan Ishak. Article Affiliation:. Nurraihana Hamzah. Abstract:. Endothelial cell dysfunction is considered to be one of the major causes of vascular...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

How ‘Long COVID’ affects our immune systems

In a new study from Flinders University, researchers have delivered crucial insight into the lasting immune system dysregulation caused by COVID-19. They showed that people’s immune systems were strongly altered six months after their COVID-19 infection, with the immune cells and gene expression experienced during this post-infection period holding clues to the intriguing ‘Long COVID’ symptoms affecting some patients.
CancerNature.com

Targeting PUS7 suppresses tRNA pseudouridylation and glioblastoma tumorigenesis

Pseudouridine is the most frequent epitranscriptomic modification. However, its cellular functions remain largely unknown. Here, we show that pseudouridine synthase 7 (PUS7) is highly expressed in glioblastoma versus normal brain tissues, and high PUS7 expression levels are associated with worse survival in patients with glioblastoma. PUS7 expression and catalytic activity are required for glioblastoma stem cell (GSC) tumorigenesis. Mechanistically, we identify PUS7 targets in GSCs through small RNA pseudouridine sequencing and show that pseudouridylation of PUS7-regulated transfer RNA is critical for codon-specific translational control of key regulators of GSCs. Moreover, we identify chemical inhibitors for PUS7 and show that these compounds prevent PUS7-mediated pseudouridine modification, suppress tumorigenesis and extend the life span of tumor-bearing mice. Overall, we identify an epitranscriptomic regulatory mechanism in glioblastoma and provide preclinical evidence of a potential therapeutic strategy for glioblastoma.

