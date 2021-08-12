Cancel
New Zealand plans to start reopening borders early next year

By andy humphrey
939theeagle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) New Zealand plans to begin a cautious reopening of its borders to international travelers early next year. Government officials also said Thursday they would delay second shots of the Pfizer vaccine in order to speed up first shots and protect more people as the threat of the delta variant grows. New Zealand has managed to completely stamp out the coronavirus, allowing life to return almost to normal. The nation of 5 million people has reported just 26 deaths since the pandemic began.

