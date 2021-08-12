New Zealand plans to start reopening borders early next year

New Zealand will keep its borders closed to foreigners until early 2022 to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday, “We’re simply not in a position to fully reopen just yet. When we move we will be careful and deliberate, because we want to move with confidence and with as much certainty as possible.” The country has recorded just 26 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, an outcome credited in large part to Ardern’s strict prevention measures. She urged New Zealanders to get vaccinated, hoping to inoculate most of the island nation’s 5 million citizens by the end of 2021.