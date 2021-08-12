Cancel
California State

My California dream is full of monsters. As a millennial, is buying a home still possible?

By ORDER REPRINT
Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most of the past century, we’ve been conditioned to believe there’s a path to American prosperity. You go to college, get a job, get married, buy a home, have kids and climb the ladder. If you do that, you can retire with dignity. Millennials are the first generation to...

www.modbee.com

Comments / 0

California Statesunset.com

An Iconic Garden is For Sale: Why I Dream of Buying This California Landmark

Prepare to fall in lust: Western Hills, a world-famous garden that is a mecca for landscapers, gardeners and horticulturalists, is for sale. The moment I saw the real estate listing for a charming two-bedroom house on a 3-acre property that happens to be home to the acclaimed Western Hills garden in Occidental, California, I started fantasizing about uprooting my life and changing, well, everything. After all, Western Hills has a historically influential plant collection, along with a barn studio, a greenhouse, a commons area, four ponds and a propagation house. It’s also gobsmackingly beautiful—of course, you need only to watch the drone tour below to know that. But Western Hills is more than a garden; it’s the embodiment of an emblematic story about two men who escaped city life to seek solace from political strife and judgment over six decades ago, much in the way I sometimes wish I could escape the city today.
California Statempamag.com

The 5 best counties in California for buying an affordable home

California’s real estate market is starkly different than the rest of the country. At the state level, home listing prices are more than twice the national median while cost of living is extremely high. Still, it is possible for hopeful homeowners to find counties with affordable homes and reasonable costs...
Home & GardenPosted by
Domino

Millennials Care Way More About This Home Feature Than Gen-Z

If you are currently house hunting, you’ve likely got a list of all your key criteria. Moving in with your furry pal? You’ll need a spacious yard and a mudroom. Or maybe you’re a wiz in the kitchen and prefer to invest in top-notch appliances. Your lifestyle and interests should definitely impact your checklist, but another factor plays a secret role: your age. A new report from Opendoor found that, when asked about their most coveted home features, people’s answers varied depending on their generation. It turns out millennials and Gen-Z aren’t on the same page about one huge thing: eco-friendly features.
Real EstatePosted by
Kiplinger

The "Real" Cost of Buying a Home

What's up, everybody? This is Brandon Copeland, aka Professor Copeland. You are now tuned in to another episode of Cope'ing With Money. On this episode of Cope'ing With Money, we're looking at something, as usual, very near and dear to my heart, but also timely, because I'm actually doing it right now. We're talking about not just moving into a home, but figuring out the actual cost of buying a house.
InternetCharlotteObserver.com

72% of millennials say social media impacts their buying choices

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, especially when it comes to younger generations. Its impact is far-reaching, influencing us in countless ways, from our body image to our political views to buying decisions. Speaking of the latter, millennials seem to be especially prone to allowing social...
EconomyNBC San Diego

Why Millennials and Gen-Zs Are Jumping on the Buy Now, Pay Later Trend

Buy now pay later platforms that allow customers to make purchases in installments are growing in popularity in the United States. Younger generations are hopping on the trend to save money, buy clothing and keep up with their peers instead of using traditional credit cards. The BNPL trend has spawned...
California Statewashingtonnewsday.com

According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them.

According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them. In less than a month, Californians will vote on whether or not to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office, but a majority of them claimed they support COVID-19 mandates and oppose unvaccinated people’s decisions. Despite...
Advocacykulturehub.com

But where does the Delta Variant leave poor creatives?

As the summer is slowly winding down, the Delta Variant is increasingly spreading throughout the nation. According to CNN reports, “More than 98% of US residents now live in an area with a “high” or “substantial” risk of Covid-19 community transmission — up from only 19% a month ago.”. We...
California StateCourthouse News Service

Monster wildfire turns California mountain town to rubble

(CN) — The Dixie Fire continued to burn the remnants of what was Greenville, California, a historic mining town situated in the northern Sierra Nevada as it raged out of control Thursday afternoon threatening a scattershot of small mountain towns in the region. Firefighters in proximity to the small mountain...
Personal Financefox10phoenix.com

5 reasons why millennials should buy life insurance now: expert

An increasing number of people in the United States, especially young Americans, have taken a higher interest in life insurance over the past year. About 31% of consumers say that the coronavirus pandemic has made them more likely to buy life insurance within the next year, according to the 2021 Insurance Barometer Study from nonprofit industry trade associations LIMRA and Life Happens.
California StateAntelope Valley Press

Destructive California wildfire is still growing

GREENVILLE, Calif. — California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow Wednesday after destroying more than 1,000 buildings, nearly half of them homes, while authorities in Montana ordered evacuations as a wind-driven blaze roared toward several remote communities. The dangerous fires were among some 100 large blazes burning...

