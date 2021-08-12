My California dream is full of monsters. As a millennial, is buying a home still possible?

Prepare to fall in lust: Western Hills, a world-famous garden that is a mecca for landscapers, gardeners and horticulturalists, is for sale. The moment I saw the real estate listing for a charming two-bedroom house on a 3-acre property that happens to be home to the acclaimed Western Hills garden in Occidental, California, I started fantasizing about uprooting my life and changing, well, everything. After all, Western Hills has a historically influential plant collection, along with a barn studio, a greenhouse, a commons area, four ponds and a propagation house. It’s also gobsmackingly beautiful—of course, you need only to watch the drone tour below to know that. But Western Hills is more than a garden; it’s the embodiment of an emblematic story about two men who escaped city life to seek solace from political strife and judgment over six decades ago, much in the way I sometimes wish I could escape the city today.