The Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act, passed in 2012, was the first legislation to permit crowdfunding, allowing companies access to investors that previously could not participate in private fundraising rounds. Until earlier this year, Title III of the JOBS Act, also referred to as Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg. CF), allowed a company to raise a maximum of $1.07 million during any 12-month period from an unlimited number of investors, including nonaccredited investors. In March 2021, the maximum amount that may be raised using Reg. CF during any 12-month period increased to $5 million, which should open up even more opportunities to nonaccredited investors, and make crowdfunding a much more viable option for real estate sponsors.