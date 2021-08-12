Trey Lance on preseason debut: Everything is new, but football is football
Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance only played one game during his final season at North Dakota State and it wasn't played in front of fans, so Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs will be a welcome return to normalcy when it comes to having people in the stands. While playing in front of fans will [more]www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0