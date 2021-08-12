Cancel
Trey Lance on preseason debut: Everything is new, but football is football

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 4 days ago

49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance only played one game during his final season at North Dakota State and it wasn't played in front of fans, so Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs will be a welcome return to normalcy when it comes to having people in the stands. While playing in front of fans will [more]

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

The Forgotten 49ers Great Who Deserves To Have His Number Retired

528 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. What if I told you there is a player who dominated for the San Francisco 49ers that time has all but forgotten? This man is not a household name even amongst 49ers fans yet 40 years after his retirement he is still the franchise leader in one of the most glorified statistics. The man's name is Cedrick Hardman and he played for the 49ers every single year of the 1970s.
NFLSporting News

Trey Lance needed only one preseason throw to show 49ers he should start over Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers have been trying their best to undersell rookie Trey Lance's terrific training camp. After his dazzling preseason highlights in an uneven debut against the Chiefs on Saturday night — including the type of throw that Jimmy Garoppolo has never made — let's hope Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco have changed their stance on Lance being a second-stringer.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan details expectations for Trey Lance’s first preseason game

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Football! It's back! For real! (Sort of). On Saturday, we'll see the 49ers play football against another team. More San Francisco 49ers News. Kyle Shanahan on 49ers rookie Trey Lance: "Trey's...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jimmy Garoppolo has priceless reaction to Trey Lance touchdown

Jimmy Garoppolo was in awe of 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance after his 80-yard touchdown on Saturday. Without a doubt, the highlight of the first preseason game for the San Francisco 49ers was the 80-yard bomb from rookie quarterback Trey Lance to wide receiver Trent Sherfield. A highlight some fans...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers GM John Lynch: Trey Lance looks ‘tremendous’ but Jimmy Garoppolo playing his best football

1.2k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch joined Adam Schefter's podcast this week to discuss his well-deserved induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. Of course, a whole interview couldn't go by without Schefter asking Lynch about his team's current quarterback situation.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers fantasy football: Trey Lance implications in 2021

Fantasy football owners are likely playing the long game with 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance, although he might be one of those smart stash players in 2021. We’re likely at least a full year or two away from San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance ascending the NFL signal-calling ranks towards the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes or the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Trey Lance to replace Jimmy Garoppolo in preseason opener

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will start the San Francisco 49ers' preseason opener this weekend and play one series before giving way to heralded rookie Trey Lance against the Kansas City Chiefs. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in this year's NFL draft, would play the remainder...
NFL49erswebzone.com

What is the 49ers’ plan for Trey Lance?

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. When it comes to 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance, it's quite possible that the plan is there is no plan. More specifically, the organization seems to be playing everything by ear, taking it all one day, practice, or rep at a time when assessing when and if Lance will get more first-team reps at practices [more]
NFLNiners Nation

Lynch, on Trey Lance: He’s been everything we thought and more

49ers general manager John Lynch joined the Murph & Mac show on KNBR Friday and discussed the starting quarterback competition. Lynch was clear about who is making this decision when asked who is starting Week 1:. “That’s up to Kyle [Shanahan]. That’s up to our head coach. He makes the...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Shanahan Reveals Expected Playing Time for Lance, Garoppolo vs. Chiefs

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Just how much of Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance will the 49ers see in the exhibition opener? Kyle Shanahan details the 49ers plan. More San Francisco 49ers News. Kyle Shanahan reveals...
NFL49erswebzone.com

6 49ers to watch on offense in preseason opener

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. These six 49ers are worth watching when they open their preseason vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers-Chiefs: How to watch, stream, and listen to the preseason...
NFLNBC Sports

Lance already has accomplished something Jimmy G has not

Trey Lance already has accomplished something that Jimmy Garoppolo has not. On the first play of his second series in the 49ers' preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night at Levi's Stadium, Lance connected with receiver Trent Sherfield for an 80-yard touchdown. In doing so, he exceeded Garoppolo's career-long TD pass.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan wants to see if Trey Lance knows when to run and how to protect himself

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The proliferation of young quarterbacks who can use their skills to craft on the fly a second play when the first play isn't working has prompted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to change his approach when it comes to the men who run his offense. Shanahan no longer wants a quarterback who does exactly what Shanahan [more]
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers racing to get their humbled rookie cornerbacks ready

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Three months after their rookie minicamp with the 49ers, when both appeared ultra-confident, cornerbacks Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir gave off a decidedly different vibe Thursday as they discussed their humbling early NFL experience.

