Trey Lance on preseason debut: Everything is new, but football is football

What if I told you there is a player who dominated for the San Francisco 49ers that time has all but forgotten? This man is not a household name even amongst 49ers fans yet 40 years after his retirement he is still the franchise leader in one of the most glorified statistics. The man's name is Cedrick Hardman and he played for the 49ers every single year of the 1970s.