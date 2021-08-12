Monoclonal Antibody Prevents Malaria in First-in-Human Clinical Trial

A first-in-human Phase I clinical trial has found that one dose of a monoclonal antibody, designated CIS43LS, safely prevented malaria for up to nine months in people who were exposed to the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum. The open-label, dose-escalating two-part study is the first to demonstrate that a monoclonal antibody can prevent malaria in people, and a larger, Phase II study is now under way. CIS43LS was discovered and has been developed at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The NIH team has now published the Phase I study findings in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), in a paper titled, “A Monoclonal Antibody for Malaria Prevention.” The trial was sponsored and conducted by scientists from the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of NIH, and was funded by NIAID.