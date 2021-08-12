Young Female Mice Learn Parenting Skills From Moms, With Oxytocin’s Help
Parental care is considered to be partially innate and/or induced after mating. It is also known that, in humans, parental behavior can be learned through experience—illustrated routinely by non-biological parents. However, it is unclear if other species exhibit the same behavior and what neural mechanisms are involved in parental learning. Now, a study that continuously monitored the behavior of female virgin mice co-housed with an experienced mother and litter shows that watching a mother mouse gather her pups into the family’s nest trains other female mice without pups to perform the same parenting task. In addition, these observations lead to the production of oxytocin in the brains of virgin female mice, biochemically shaping their maternal behaviors even before they have pups of their own.www.genengnews.com
