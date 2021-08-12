Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Young Female Mice Learn Parenting Skills From Moms, With Oxytocin’s Help

Genetic Engineering News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParental care is considered to be partially innate and/or induced after mating. It is also known that, in humans, parental behavior can be learned through experience—illustrated routinely by non-biological parents. However, it is unclear if other species exhibit the same behavior and what neural mechanisms are involved in parental learning. Now, a study that continuously monitored the behavior of female virgin mice co-housed with an experienced mother and litter shows that watching a mother mouse gather her pups into the family’s nest trains other female mice without pups to perform the same parenting task. In addition, these observations lead to the production of oxytocin in the brains of virgin female mice, biochemically shaping their maternal behaviors even before they have pups of their own.

www.genengnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mice#Brain Research#Oxytocin#Brain Regions#Nature#Nyu Langone Health#Pvn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
ScienceNature.com

Poo from young mice improves their elders’ memories

Substances made by gut microbes could account for a cognitive boost from faecal transplants. Poo transplants from young mice can enhance cognitive function in older animals. John Cryan at University College Cork in Ireland and his colleagues collected faecal samples from young mice and transplanted them into the guts of elderly mice. They then put the old mice through a series of cognitive tests designed to measure memory, anxiety and learning capacity.
HealthFuturity

Scans show the physical marks of poverty on kid brains

Researchers have discovered a link between poverty and smaller, slower growing brain regions. Children in poverty are more likely to have cognitive and behavioral difficulties than their better-off peers. Plenty of past research has looked into the physical effects of childhood poverty, or documented mental health disparities between socioeconomic classes.
Sciencesciencealert.com

Scientists Reversed Aging in Mouse Brains With Poo Transplants From Young Mice

In 1895, on turning 50, Elie Metchnikoff became increasingly anxious about aging. As a result, the Russian Nobel prize-winning scientist, and one of the founders of immunology, turned his attention away from immunology and towards gerontology – a term that he coined. He was fascinated by the role that intestinal...
Sciencenatureworldnews.com

New Study Reveals How Microbiome From Young Mice 'Reverse Aging' in Mouse Brains

Russian Nobel prize-winning scientist and discoverer of innate immunity, Elie Metchnikoff, suddenly became anxious of aging as he turns 50, leading him to study intestinal bacteria in health and disease that makes people live longer. In some parts of eastern Europe, people eat lot of fermented foods with lactic acid...
KidsLongview News-Journal

How parents can help children build social skills

While adults may joke about needing to relearn how to be around others in a post-pandemic world, children can also benefit from a refresh of certain soft skills – especially young children who may not remember pre-pandemic life. Building on these skills can also help children prepare for a successful...
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Fasting helps prevent infection in mice

A new study conducted on mice found fasting before and during exposure to Salmonella enterica bacteria protected mice from developing full-blown infections. Study researchers believe the protection is in part due to changes in the gut microbiome of the mice. Researcher Bruce Vallance and colleagues conducted the study at the University of British Columbia, Canada.
Kidskidsburgh.org

Local Mom Creates Group To Help Young Kids Volunteer

If you’ve ever tried to find a place to volunteer with your younger children, it’s almost impossible. When one local mom encountered that, she created her own organization for little kids to volunteer, and it’s taking off. Cami Teacoach, of Marshall, created the organization in February when no one would...
Mental Healthearth.com

Social support can protect your brain health

Having a friend who is a good listener can be beneficial to your brain health, according to a new study. The experts report that social support helps to prevent cognitive decline despite brain aging, and even despite disease-related changes in the brain. The researchers found that simply having someone available...
RelationshipsThrive Global

Correcting the Money Habits That You Learned From Your Parents

Parents hold an influential place in their children’s lives. One area in particular that children seem to examine but parents seem to be most frugal in is the handling of their finances. Even though a parental figure may try to instill financial wisdom into their children, their advice may all go to waste if they are not implementing wise financial habits themselves.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Boiled Eggs, Experts Say

A hard-boiled egg can be a good source of protein that takes the edge off hunger, but the new "boiled egg diet" takes things a little too far. That's what two dietitians believe, as a restrictive new weight-loss trend is said to be gaining momentum on social media. What exactly is the boiled egg diet? Here's important insight you should know.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy