Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr should sit out 2021 preseason opener

By Brad Weiss
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2021 preseason against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, and Derek Carr should sit this one out. Las Vegas Raiders football is on the horizon, as the team kicks off their 2021 preseason slate this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. For many players in camp, this is their first chance to show that they belong on the regular-season roster, and there are also some key position battles with starting jobs up for grabs.

justblogbaby.com

Comments / 1

FanSided

FanSided

125K+
Followers
318K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
John Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Seattle Seahawks#Las Vegas Review Journal#Wr#Wideouts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

This Patriots-Raiders trade would send Stephon Gilmore to Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a very important season. They have improved each season under head coach Jon Gruden, but have yet to make the postseason. As they enter the fourth season with him at the helm, a playoff breakthrough needs to occur. A trade for New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore could be something that helps that breakthrough.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 5 bold training camp predictions in 2021

The Raiders kicked off their 2021 training camp this past week, and we look at five bold predictions that could come true when all is said and done. Training camp can reveal a lot about a football team and its players, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, there are a ton of question marks heading into the summer months. Usually, fans, experts, and coaches all have their expectations of how the team will look in play in the fall, only to have those beliefs to be shattered before the preseason even starts.
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Curious case of Nathan Peterman

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 29: Nathan Peterman #3 of the Oakland Raiders looks on against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half during their NFL preseason game at CenturyLink Field on August 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) The Las Vegas Raiders will eventually have to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Tanner Muse making good impression at training camp

Las Vegas Raiders LB Tanner Muse is making a good impression with the coaching staff at training camp and is a favorite to make the roster. The Las Vegas Raiders decision to draft Clemson safety/linebacker in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft raised some eyebrows as many believed he was more likely to be a day-3 pick. Muse flashed plenty of raw talent and speed at the college level but his tweener status, playing both safety and LB in college, had some convinced that he would take time to acclimate to playing either position at the NFL level.
NFLchatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders: Previewing the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) carries the ball as Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) closes in during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports. Joe Burrow and the new look Cincinnati Bengals visit the Las...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Offensive line unit continues to be doubted

The Las Vegas Raiders overhauled their offensive line ahead of the 2021 season and we can count PFF among the doubters of the new-look unit. One of the bigger storylines this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders has been the near-complete overhaul of the offensive line. What was once one of the best, and more importantly highest paid, units in the NFL is now a unit with plenty of ability but lots of question marks for those on the outside looking in.
NFLYardbarker

One Big Reason Why Raiders QB Derek Carr Will Be A 2021 Pro Bowler

In the storied history of the Las Vegas Raiders, there may not be a player who triggers as much division as Derek Carr. The previous three seasons, Carr has been a lightning rod of discussion among Raider Nation. The discussion has merit on each side, but I’m here to say that Carr will indeed return to the Pro Bowl next year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders open Allegiant Stadium in style, beat Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders opened up their 2021 preseason slate on Saturday night, dominating the Seattle Seahawks inside Allegiant Stadium. Starting with the first drive of the game, the Las Vegas Raiders dominated the Seattle Seahawks in the first half, as the defense certainly came to play. Led by a strong half from quarterback Nathan Peterman as well, the Silver and Black went into halftime with a 13-0 lead, a lead they would never relinquish.
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders report: Derek Carr unsure of status for Saturday

■ Friday — Off ■ Saturday — Preseason game vs. Seattle Seahawks, Allegiant Stadium, 6 p.m. Tuesday — Practice 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. (Rosters reduced to 85) Wednesday — Joint Practice with Rams in Irvine, Calif. Quote of the Day. The “Spider 2 Y Banana” play call has become almost synonymous...
NFLNBC Sports

Derek Carr: Nobody on Raiders has treated Carl Nassib any differently

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced in June that he is gay. That makes him the NFL’s only openly gay player. Nassib received support from others around the NFL immediately after his video, but everyone was watching to see the reception he would receive within the team once training camp started.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Derek Carr 'One of Most Hated QBs for No Reason'

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs said Friday he's not sure why Derek Carr has so many critics, but he's eager to help the quarterback prove them wrong during the 2021 season. Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network passed along Jacobs' full comments:. Andrew Siciliano. “I feel like he’s...

Comments / 1

Community Policy