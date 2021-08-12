5 Reasons Not to Start a Side Hustle

Before taking on a side hustle, make sure it's the right time. When your earnings don't entirely cover the bills, you might consider taking on a side hustle. And sometimes, starting your own side business is the right decision. But like other big decisions, it's not right for everyone. Complicating matters, starting a side hustle may work well during one phase of life, but be a mistake during another. If you're on the fence about setting up a new business of your own, consider these five reasons now may not be the time.