Where Will Nintendo Be in 5 Years?

By Leo Sun
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Nintendo experienced a big growth spurt after it launched the Switch in 2017.
  • That momentum accelerated during the pandemic last year.
  • It now faces tough post-pandemic comparisons and burning questions about its future hardware.

Nintendo's (OTC:NTDOY) stock shed more than a quarter of its value this year as investors fretted over a post-pandemic slowdown, competition from newer consoles, and the chip shortage's impact on its shipments. Some investors also expected Nintendo to launch a new Switch console, instead of an upgraded OLED model this October, to stay competitive.

Nintendo's weak first-quarter report on Aug. 5, which featured a 10% year-over-year revenue decline and a 13% drop in net profit, exacerbated that sell-off -- and a rare decision to repurchase up to 100 billion yen ($910 million) in shares (1.5% of its outstanding shares) couldn't stop the bleeding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnO2T_0bPU0cBW00
Image source: Nintendo.

But despite all that gloominess, Nintendo's stock remains up nearly 130% over the past five years. Most of that growth followed the Switch's launch in early 2017, and that momentum accelerated throughout the pandemic as more people stayed home and played hit games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The launch of its cheaper Switch Lite model in late 2019 roped in even more gamers.

Nintendo's stock is cyclical, so is it bottoming out before another multi-year run? Or will it drop the ball again, as it did with its poorly received Wii U from 2012 to 2017? Let's look back at Nintendo's previous five years, and see where its stock might be headed over the next five years.

Nintendo's previous five years

Back in 2012, Nintendo followed up its popular Wii console with the Wii U, a more powerful device that added a second screen to the gamepad. This second screen enabled the Wii U to be played like a handheld when the TV was off, but it couldn't operate as a stand-alone handheld device.

That unusual form factor, along with its odd name, confused customers, who didn't realize the Wii U was a full-generation upgrade from the original Wii. Its launch was also poorly timed, arriving only a year before Sony's (NYSE:SONY) PS4 and Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox One.

As a result, the Wii U experienced a weak initial launch, and Nintendo struggled to secure third-party games for the system. By the beginning of 2015, Nintendo's stock was trading at about $12 -- far below the mid $70s it reached in late 2007 when the original Wii flew off shelves.

Nintendo then developed a new console, the Switch, which addressed the Wii U's failures with a fresh brand and a hybrid design that enabled the device to be used as both a stand-alone handheld and a home console. It's easy to spot the Switch's impact on Nintendo's growth over the past five years:

Growth (YOY)

FY 2016

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

FY 2020

Revenue

(3%)

116%

14%

9%

34%

Net Profit

522%

36%

39%

33%

86%

It's pretty clear how the pandemic, along with the Switch Lite, generated timely tailwinds last year just as Nintendo's revenue growth started to decelerate.

Nintendo's next five years

For fiscal 2021, Nintendo expects its revenue and net profit to decline 9% and 29%, respectively, as it ships fewer Switch consoles. The chip shortage, the saturation of the Switch market, and competition from newer consoles (the PS5, Xbox Series S and X, and Valve's Steam Deck) could also pull away potential buyers.

Nintendo will launch its upgraded Switch OLED this year, but it hasn't revealed any plans for a "Switch 2" or a brand new console. However, Nintendo will likely launch a new console within the next five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lunbq_0bPU0cBW00
Image source: Universal Studios Japan.

Many analysts and chipmakers expect the global chip shortage to last until 2023, so Nintendo might wait for those supplies to stabilize before mass-producing a brand new console. If that's the case, investors should brace for at least two more years of stagnant or declining hardware sales before Nintendo reveals a new device.

However, Nintendo can still stabilize its growth by selling more first-party games. Upcoming games like Metroid Dread, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, and a new Zelda game might boost Nintendo's revenue per existing Switch owner and reduce its overall dependence on hardware sales. New theme park attractions at Universal Studios could also reinforce that brand loyalty and attract new consumers.

That growth potential can be measured by Nintendo's software tie ratio, or the average number of games sold to each console owner. To date, Nintendo has shipped 89.04 million Switch consoles and 632.4 million game units, which gives it a software tie ratio of 7.1.

The original Wii achieved a tie ratio of 8.99 before being discontinued, so Nintendo might expect each Switch owner to buy at least two more games before it considers the platform saturated. For now, investors should focus on this oft-overlooked metric to gauge its growth in higher-margin software sales rather than worry about its lower-margin hardware business.

The key takeaways

I expect Nintendo's stock to remain stagnant until it reveals clearer plans for its future. But it's pulled off strong cyclical recoveries before, and I wouldn't be surprised if Nintendo's stock surges to new highs by 2026 as it shakes up the gaming market again with an innovative new device.

Comments / 0

Alexandria, VA
Related
Video GamesInvestopedia

The Economics of Gaming Consoles (SNE, MSFT)

The video game console wars are closely followed by gamers worldwide. Though the financial aspect is often lost in the noise surrounding it, profitability is the most important metric that a company looks for in the end. The Economics Behind Video-Game Console Sales. The previous generation of consoles (known as...
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Nintendo Switch games make up entirety of Japan's weekly top 30

Nintendo Switch games completely dominated the weekly top 30 charts in Japan from August 2nd to August 8th, 2021. As reported by Famitsu, the best selling title of the month was the Switch version of Minecraft with 14,912 copies, followed by the remastered Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword with 13,873.
NFLComicBook

Hades Is Getting an Awesome Nintendo Switch Controller

It's been almost a year since Hades first released on the Nintendo Switch, and the game has amassed a pretty big following on the platform since. For Switch owners that are in need of a new controller, PowerA has a very cool new Enhanced Wireless option coming soon. The controller features a gorgeous red coloration, with Zagreus appearing on the right side, and icons from the game covering the rest of it. It's a stunning option, and an Amazon listing for the controller can be found right here. The controller will release on September 17th, but pre-orders are not available yet, as of this writing.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

The best WarioWare games: Ranked

Nintendo’s golden era period is up for debate. Some people I know will often yearn for their drunken student days where Goldeneye was the lifeblood of an evening in front of the telly. Others will remember carrying a Game Boy everywhere. Or if you are really old like me, you may have happy memories of playing Super Mario Bros in an actual arcade. One thing is for certain however, whichever era you care to mention – Intelligent Systems will have had a hand in it, along with the best WarioWare games. Look at their rapsheet and you will see a recurring thread of excellence, particularly the early to mid-2000s.
Video Gameshypebeast.com

Nintendo Switch Games Sweep Japan's Charts for First Time in 30 years

For the first time in more than three decades, Nintendo has swept the Top 30 video games charts in Japan, completely dominating the list with Switch titles. Standing among the top of Famitsu’s weekly list are Switch versions of familiar names like Minecraft, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Super Mario Maker 2 and even an adventure game based on the cult classic Japanese cartoon Crayon Shin-Chan. The last time all 30 games were occupied by the same platform and company was back in 1988, when Nintendo’s Famicom (the Japanese version of NES) reigned over the charts.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Kickerinho World (Nintendo Switch)

Kickerinho World was initially released on mobile devices, about five years ago. On mobile it is a classic play-until-you-fail, watch-an-advert, rinse-and-repeat type of game. On the Nintendo Switch it is largely the same, excluding the ads. Kickerinho World adopts, and sticks to, a very traditional mobile gaming structure that can be found just about anywhere.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming to Apple Arcade

Konami has today announced that Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will be coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade. Featuring the classic 2D action Castlevania fans know and love, Grimoire of Souls offers players a variety of ways to tackle each of its 60 stages. There are five playable characters that include well-loved heroes from Castlevania’s back catalogue, each with their own unique abilities.
Video GamesGamespot

What To Do First When You Buy A Nintendo Switch: Tips & Tricks

The Nintendo Switch is a convenient little console that adds a lot more flexibility to your gaming than some of its competitors, but it's different enough that it can be a little overwhelming when you first buy a Nintendo Switch. That can be true even if you're familiar with other consoles and or even other Nintendo systems. To make the most of your new Switch, there are a few Nintendo Switch tips and tricks you are going to want to do immediately after taking it out of the packaging, and some may not be ones you'd think about right off the bat.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Steam Deck Now Has An Official Trailer

When it comes to the video game industry right now, there’s a few new notable console platforms out to pick up. Both Sony and Microsoft had released their latest-generation console platforms into the marketplace. But now Valve is also jumping in with their new hardware platform. While Valve is known for delivering a solid PC gaming digital marketplace with Steam, they are also bringing out a hybrid console. Known as the Steam Deck, it looks Valve has added a new trailer to help market this device to more potential consumers.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

LEGO Ideas Campaign Started For Metroid Dread Play Set

As we’ve reported previously, many Nintendo enthusiasts have been striving for their Animal Crossing or Legend of Zelda LEGO concepts to become actual play sets through the LEGO Ideas website – where fans can vote for their favorite ideas to be considered by the LEGO Group. With upcoming launch of Metroid Dread, here’s one project that might interest Metroid and LEGO fans alike!
Video GamesChannel 6000

Best Pokémon games

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Picking out the best Pokémon games of all time is a pie in the sky, especially because our favorite Pokémon journeys have always been the ones that were the most personally important to us. Pokémon as a game series has evolved over time, with mainline games improving or just changing drastically and countless spinoff titles sporting the Pokémon name.
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

One of the perks of subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online is that users frequently get to check out free game trials. During a set window, Nintendo will make a game available completely free so players can check it out and decide if they want to purchase the full version. Today, Nintendo announced that Minecraft Dungeons will be the next free game trial on the system! The trial will begin on August 18th at 10 a.m. PT and run through August 24th at 11:59 p.m. PT, giving players just under a full week to check out the game for themselves.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Nintendo Dominates Entire Japanese Top 30 Chart for First Time Since 1988

Nintendo Switch games have dominated Japan’s top 30 list; the first time a single platform has done so since 1988 with the NES. Famitsu and Nintendo Life have reported the latest top 30 best sellers in Japan. While Nintendo Switch games made up the entire top 10 in the prior week, the week of August 2nd ot August 8th saw games available on Nintendo Switch in every top 30 slot.
Video GamesNintendo Life

GameStop Reveals Top Ten Switch Pre-Orders Since June 2021

Nintendo's games are not only selling like there's no tomorrow but many of their upcoming releases are also dominating pre-orders. Video game retailer GameStop recently shared its top ten most pre-ordered Switch games in the US since 8th June this year. continues to be the most anticipated release and the...

