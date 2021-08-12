Student, family collect pop tabs for charity

Lilly Kate Solomon, 10, third from left, works with family and friends each year to collect pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House. Standing with her, from left, are Elliotte Claire Menefee, Sawyer Faye Montgomery, Max Menefee and Madelyn Montgomery. This year, the group collected 65 gallons total. Courtesy Photo

Each year, Lilly Kate Solomon gets her family and friends to help her collect pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House. This year, they not only matched last year's total but surpassed it by about 50 gallons.

Kasey Menefee said it totally unexpected to reach their 65-gallon total, but it's not surprising to see 10-year-old Lilly Kate working to help others. The Elkmont Elementary fifth-grader said she learned about the cause through school, and Menefee said they were able to collect 15 gallons last year.

"It really started off with the school," Menefee said. "The school had done a drive, and whoever brought in the most can tabs won a pizza party. She really figured out what the meaning of the can tabs was for ... and ever since then, she's been all about saving them."

Menefee said Lilly Kate's cousins and family friends help collect. They even got a local sports bar, Bottlenecks, to join them, and Menefee said sometimes people will bring plastic bags filled with pop tabs to the bank where she works.

Once collected, the family passes them along to Vicky Dowd of Elkmont Church of Christ, who sends them along to the Ronald McDonald House, Menefee said.

Lilly Kate said she "was really excited" to learn they were able to collect 65 gallons this year. Menefee said any time Lilly Kate spots a pop tab, she takes it off and they place it in a special little spot until it's time to donate the collection.

"She knows it's going to these sick families and sick children, and she's all about wanting to help them and do whatever she can," Menefee said.