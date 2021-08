Iowa farmer Matthew Stalzer knew some bad weather was headed his way on August 10 of 2020, but he wasn’t too concerned. It looked like a typical summer thunderstorm on the radar—heavy rain, perhaps, but nothing to really worry about. Then, he heard from a family member who worked about 45 minutes away. It was bad, she said, and she suggested taking cover. He went into a shed to wait it out, only to realize as he watched his pickup truck shuddering in the winds that he was dealing with something else.