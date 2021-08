AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wonderland Amusement Park is celebrating its 70th birthday tonight, Aug. 12, according to a press release from Wonderland. From 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the park will be celebrating with free birthday cake, while it lasts, for the community as this is the last Thursday of the season the park will be open, the release stated.