Kissing Cuomo goodbye | Sheneman

Earlier this week embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo finally took the hint that the citizens of New York are just not that into him and resigned. It took longer than it should have. A brief timeline of events leading to the fall of Cuomo: Basking in the glow of his popular daily coronavirus briefings Cuomo decided it was a good time to write a book about what a good job he was doing. He banked a rumored $5.1 million and continued haunting televisions nationwide on his brother’s CNN show. Shortly thereafter came the revelation of the underreporting of New York nursing home deaths, allegedly at the governor’s urging. I missed the chapter on falsifying information in his bestselling leadership opus.