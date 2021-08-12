Photos: 'Field of Dreams' comes to life

There are many different sports movies out there and everyone has their favorites, but there is no question that 1989’s Field of Dreams is one of the most iconic of all. The premise of the film is that a farmer is told by a mysterious voice that “If you build it, he will come.” While he doesn’t quite understand why, he ends up building a baseball diamond on his own land and the story goes from there. You won’t find many baseball fans that don’t at least know about this movie and that is why it’s no big surprise that MLB The Show 21 has now added their own Field of Dreams park into the game.