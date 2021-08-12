Establishing a strong network monitoring strategy
This article will explore how organisations can establish a strong network monitoring strategy, to ensure that connectivity and vulnerabilities are quickly mitigated. As company networks become more widespread, with many employees still operating remotely for much of their working week, a strong network monitoring strategy, taking into account the various devices at the organisation’s disposal, has never been more vital. Network monitoring and management software providers such as Auvik have been empowering companies of all sizes to ensure that connectivity and security are at optimal levels. But the tools provided can only be effective if a clear strategy for using said tools is in place.www.information-age.com
