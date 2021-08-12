Man smarter than you builds a computer out of Jägermeister

I am writing this blog post series to share my journey what I learned when applying for Data Scientist/Machine Learning Engineer and interviewing positions at different companies. It was almost 5 years that I had applied for a job, and things have changed dramatically since I gave my last interview. There have been massive changes in the industry. It felt a little like uncharted territory but eventually, I got the hang of the overall process. I learned a lot of new things and had a lot of fun talking with experts in different industry domains where Machine Learning is applied.