Man smarter than you builds a computer out of Jägermeister

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Nearly all of Apple’s newer computing devices—the Mac Mini, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and iMac—now come with Apple’s home-grown M1 processor. This is great news for anyone who hates the headache that comes with deciphering all those characters on Intel and AMD processors, but now Apple devices have a new problem: what makes one Apple M1 device different from the other?
Comments / 0