The legalization of sports betting in states has increased dramatically over the last year. For the state of Washington, sports betting was legalized just over a year and a half ago on March 25, 2020. The type of sports betting that was legalized is specifically tribal-only, not mobile. With mobile sports and non-tribal land betting not fully legalized yet in Washington, it presents a hurdle for those who are hoping to place bets while in attendance at T-Mobile Park.