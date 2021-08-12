Two Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington

COLUMBIA, PA — Columbia Borough Police are seeking the public’s help to identify some shoplifters. Authorities state that on August 9, 2021, at approximately 12:56 pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue, Columbia, PA for a report of a retail theft. The caller reported that two customers entered the store, and one of them purchased something while the other placed the vape in his pants. Both males were wearing gray shorts. One of them was wearing a blue and black zip-up sweatshirt with a dark shirt underneath and a black baseball cap. The other was wearing a red t-shirt and a gray hat with a Penn State Logo, was walking with crutches, and had the bottom of his right leg and foot wrapped in a white bandage.