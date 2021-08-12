Two Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on drug charges. Authorities state that on July 30 at approximately 9:52 p.m. police on proactive patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of 9th and Adams Streets. Police made contact with the driver, 20-year-old Victor Diaz of New Castle and an occupant, 32-year-old Jose Davilla-Torres. Police learned that Davilla-Torres had an outstanding capias and following a brief investigation, police recovered 2 grams of marijuana, 14 grams of heroin, and $5,414 in currency. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident,www.mychesco.com
