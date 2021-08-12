Cancel
Machine Gun Kelly shaves his head for new video!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMGK has unveiled a new look for his “Papercut” music video. He’s already prone to being a hunk, but as a bald man he’s awfully handsome. We’re a fan.

Machine Gun Kelly
