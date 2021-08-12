Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Thursday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Santa Maria Times
 4 days ago

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- An offer will have pros and cons. Pay attention to the small but essential details that can alter the outcome. Don't take an unnecessary risk. Look out for unrealistic promises and pushy people. VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Put your heart and soul into the...

santamariatimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrograph#Heart And Soul#Leo#Virgo#Libra#Scorpio#Sagittarius#Capricorn#Taurus#Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
LifestyleSHAPE

Your August 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

For many, August feels like summer's final act — those last few glowy, sunshine-laden, sweat-inducing weeks before students head back to class and Labor Day arrives. Technically, the summer season goes until the Fall Equinox on September 22; however, the shift to prioritizing preparation and organization over Leo-loved play and pleasure begins to take hold when Virgo season kicks in on August 22.
Beauty & FashionMetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 11-17)

ARIES: March 21 – April 19: Consecrate isn't a word you often encounter in intellectual circles. In my home country of America, many otherwise smart people spurn the possibility that we might want to make things sacred. And a lot of art aspires to do the opposite of consecration: strip the world of holiness and mock the urge to commune with sanctified experiences. But filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini (1922–1975) expressed a contradictory view. He wrote, "I am not interested in deconsecrating: that's a fashion I hate. I want to reconsecrate things as much as possible, I want to re-mythicize them." In accordance with astrological omens, Aries, I invite you to look for opportunities to do the same.
LifestyleElite Daily

The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
AstronomyCosmopolitan

August's full moon: What it means for your star sign

Our next Full Moon is on August 22nd, when the Sun in Leo forms an opposition to the Moon in Aquarius. Full Moons are emotional, reflective times of the month when we look back on what we’ve achieved, bring things to fruition, release things we no longer need or want in our lives, and process events.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleOneida Dispatch

Astrograph — Saturday

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Clear your head and consider your choices. Don’t let changes that others make ruin your plans. Stick to what works best for you, and offer your blessings to those who choose a different path. VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Being an observer at events involving...
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2021

August is going to be a potent time for Fire and Fixed signs. Once again, we will experience the Fixed square energy, since the Sun and New Moon will be in Leo. However, it will be a month with some smoother moments with many planets forming a stellium in Virgo, making us all more motivated to work and achieve success. The New Moon in Leo on the 8th will allow us to dream big, even if Saturn’s opposition adds some conflict. Venus enters Libra on the 16th, bringing magic, since Venus is at home in this sign. With The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 22nd, we will be reevaluating lessons from earlier this year as the themes from Saturn are intensified with this second Aquarius Moon. Virgo season begins on the same day as well, pushing us to move ahead and prioritize our routines. And things cool off with Mercury going from exalted Virgo to Libra on the 30th. Our communication patterns will be more focused on partnerships and diplomacy. This month has a lot of things to offer and lots of opportunities for new beginnings. It’s all about how brave we feel to step out of our comfort zone.
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You face the possibility of raising your relationship to another level. However, your partner might demand that you make promises for which you’re not sure you’re ready. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) As changes continue, expect things to get a little more hectic...
LifestyleHello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 9 to 15 August

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... If it's proving hard to tick your boxes early in the week, put it down to Neptune's chaotic smog which soon dissipates revealing a growing sense of anticipation about your world becoming larger and more interesting. You realise your turnaround is a feat of perception, rather than task driven.
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 11, 2021: Cancer, be clear, concise; Aquarius, do what you promised

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Chris Messina was born in Northport, N.Y., on this day in 1974. This birthday star portrayed Danny Castellano on the TV sitcom “The Mindy Project” from 2012 to 2017. He has also appeared on episodes of “The Sinner,” “The Newsroom” and “Damages.” On the big screen, Messina’s film work includes roles in “Birds of Prey,” “The True Adventures of Wolfboy” and “Live by Night.” Messina has two children with his wife, producer Jennifer Todd.
creators.com

Twitching Tail of the Lion

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Share a little more of yourself. You may entertain people without meaning to. A sense of humor makes it acceptable — attractive, even — and you won't want company. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is natural to be repelled by certain social displays: for instance, a...
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

August Horoscope: Check What The Star Has In Store For You!

Aries – This month, your words flow easily, just as you are being called to lend a sympathetic ear to others. Although this is not the best month for making personal progress in love or money, it is the perfect time to strengthen your credentials as a pillar and support to others in your life. Someone who is opposed to your efforts at work may turn out to be a valuable ally. If you take their suggestions seriously, you will end up refining your position into one of strength.
Lifestylenwaonline.com

OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Good communication keeps it all on track. This will involve eye-to-eye contact and double-checking to make sure you hear and have been heard correctly. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Is it possible to take your show on the road? The more you get out and see people...
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 16, 2021: Taurus, widen your contact list; Virgo, lasting bonds develop

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Cam Gigandet was born in Tacoma, Wash., on this day in 1982. This birthday star portrayed Jake Green on the series “Ice” and starred in the short-lived 2014 series “Reckless.” He has also played recurring roles on “The O.C.” and “Jack & Bobby.” On the big screen, Gigandet’s film rsum includes parts in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” and “The Magnificent Seven.”
Astronomybee-news.com

Salome’s Stars – Week of August 16, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) It’s a good time to reassess your goals and consider shifting directions. Remember to keep an open mind and be prepared to make changes as new opportunities arise. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Rely on your strong Mercury aspect to help you close...
Astronomycreators.com

Venus Goes Home

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Good communication keeps it all on track. This will involve eye-to-eye contact and double-checking to make sure you hear and have been heard correctly. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Is it possible to take your show on the road? The more you get out and see people...
Lifestylecreators.com

Thoughts Under the Lover's Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It will be up to you to cast a certain role. Avoid the comfortable trap of merely filling the slot with someone you know. Choose the one with the right accomplishments to earn the position. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An adoring supporter will pay more attention...
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 8/16/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You believe in making your bed and sleeping in it, but given how a certain someone's sloppy workmanship could cost, you might want to help out with the hospital corners. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You've been under so much pressure lately that...
Astronomycreators.com

Last Day of Venus in Virgo

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To ready yourself for something new, you must first reset. You can't try again until after you've hung up. Put in new numbers all you want, but it won't start a new call until you disconnect the old one. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One thing leads...
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Aug. 16

Today’s Birthday (08/16/21) This year favors romance and partnership. Deepen connections with consistent attention and shared contribution. Friends brighten the summertime, before autumn reveals new professional directions. Creativity, fun and romance illuminates this winter, inspiring springtime’s rising career status. Your collaboration ages like fine wine. To get the advantage, check...

Comments / 0

Community Policy