Daily Swim Coach Workout #516

This week’s One-Hour Workout comes from Coach Ryan Bolton’s How to Get Race Ready in Six Weeks training plan. With a busy fall calendar of racing just around the corner, now is the time to start getting up to speed (if you haven’t already). Bolton’s six-week plan is targeted at those racing 70.3 distance and is ideally suited to athletes who have a solid, consistent aerobic base. The full session below is 3,400 yards in total, but can be pared down for those looking to cover less yardage.