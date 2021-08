Industry veteran joins the company during period of strong double-digit growth in revenue and new customer acquisition in just two quarters as an independent company. Forcepoint, a global leader in data-first cybersecurity, announced Rees Johnson has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Johnson will play a critical role as the company continues to deliver its Data-first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions that enable enterprises and government agencies to protect the lifeblood of their organization – data – anywhere it is accessed.