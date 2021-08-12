DoubleVerify Neutralizes ‘SmokeScreen,’ a New Global CTV Fraud Scheme Using Screensavers to Hijack Streaming Devices
New CTV scheme siphons $6M per month from unprotected advertisers and publishers. DoubleVerify , a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, has identified a new Connected TV (CTV) advertising fraud scheme, dubbed “SmokeScreen,” which caused screensavers to hijack CTV devices to generate impressions — even when the screen is off. DV’s Fraud Lab, consisting of a dedicated team of data scientists, mathematicians and researchers focused on protecting clients and partners from all manner of fraudulent inventory, uncovered and neutralized SmokeScreen.martechseries.com
