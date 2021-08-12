Cancel
Public Safety

DoubleVerify Neutralizes ‘SmokeScreen,’ a New Global CTV Fraud Scheme Using Screensavers to Hijack Streaming Devices

Cover picture for the articleNew CTV scheme siphons $6M per month from unprotected advertisers and publishers. DoubleVerify , a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, has identified a new Connected TV (CTV) advertising fraud scheme, dubbed “SmokeScreen,” which caused screensavers to hijack CTV devices to generate impressions — even when the screen is off. DV’s Fraud Lab, consisting of a dedicated team of data scientists, mathematicians and researchers focused on protecting clients and partners from all manner of fraudulent inventory, uncovered and neutralized SmokeScreen.

Public Safetymediapost.com

Screensavers Used To Perpetrate $6M Per Month In CTV Ad Fraud

A new global scheme using screensavers to hijack CTV devices has been creating fraudulent ads and impressions worth about $6 million per month, according to DoubleVerify, which exposed the fraud. Dubbed “SmokeScreen,” the fraudulent activity is able to operate even when CTV devices are turned off. DoubleVerify says it has...
Technologyaithority.com

Kubient Pre-Bid Ad Fraud Tool Kai Reveals CTV as Top Platform Attracting Ad Fraud in First Half of 2021

According to Data From the Adtech Company, Ad Fraud Decreased Across All Key Platforms in Q2, When Compared to Q1. Kubient, the cloud advertising marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively, released figures on the state of ad fraud as identified by the company’s proprietary ad fraud detection tool, Kubient Artificial Intelligence (KAI). KAI is a pre-bid ad-fraud prevention tool that helps stop fraud before it happens through pattern recognition and device scoring. The algorithm is trained to analyze the behavior, consistency and quality to determine audience credibility – accurately flagging fraud within a 300 millisecond time frame of a programmatic advertising auction.
Retailmartechseries.com

Sendlane and ClickBank Partnership Empowers Ecommerce Retailers With Behavior- and Data-Driven Communications

Sendlane, a leader in email and SMS marketing automation for eCommerce merchants, announced today that it has partnered with ClickBank, a leading global digital retailer, and affiliate marketplace. The partnership will give Sendlane clients the ability to quickly and easily integrate affiliate marketing capabilities into their business mix, while ClickBank vendors can enjoy Sendlane’s best-in-class email and SMS marketing automation.
Personal Financemediapost.com

TransUnion: Fraud Rose Nearly 17% Globally As Internet Use Grows

TransUnion’s latest quarterly fraud analysis shows that cyber criminals have shifted their focus from targeting financial services to gaming, travel and leisure industries. The data shows that the overall rate of suspected digital fraud attempts rose 16.5% globally in second-quarter 2021, compared with the year-ago quarter. Fraudsters increasingly use and capitalize on the COVID-19 pandemic to scam people.
Technologymartechseries.com

Digital Media Solutions Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

Digital Media Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to evaluate potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. As part of the process, the Board will consider a full range of strategic, operational and financial alternatives.
Internetaithority.com

Dable, A Leading Native Ad Platform, Sponsors The MDA Digital Wednesday

Dable, a leading global native ad platform, announced its sponsorship of Digital Wednesday, one of the signature events of the Malaysian Digital Association(MDA). The MDA, established in 2009, represents companies composed of digital publishers, advertising agencies, and digital service providers that curates several successful projects and activities including ‘Digital Wednesday’. This event aims to share insights and trends of the digital industry with professional speakers from relevant fields and offers networking opportunities for local publishers, media agencies and advertisers to engage with and form solidarity.
EconomyCIO

Transforming the customer experience with customer data architecture (CDA)

Welcome to this three part podcast series on ‘Liberating data: the new paradigm to drive business success and customer delight’ brought to you by Google Cloud, Accenture and IDG Communications. In this our first episode we’ll be talking about the importance of developing a proper customer data architecture (CDA) as...
Technologyvmware.com

Workspace 1 MDM with Intune MAM

I was wondering if anyone in the community could validate something I see in a Microsoft Document. Mobile application management support for non-Intune enrolled devices. We are pleased to announce the general availability of Microsoft Defender for Endpoint support for mobile application management (MAM) on Android and iOS. Prior to this update, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint worked on devices that were enrolled using Intune mobile device management (MDM) only.
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Mirko Holzer, CEO of BrandMaker

A more streamlined marketing ops process enables multiple departments to operate more efficiently and deliver better ROI, Mirko Holzer, CEO of BrandMaker chats with us about the growing importance that marketing operations plays in the B2B marketing realm:. _______. Hi Mirko, welcome to this Martech Series chat! Tell us about...
TechnologyPosted by
Best Life

If You Hear This When You Answer the Phone, Hang Up Immediately

In the era of overactive group texts and social media overload, getting a phone call from a friend or loved one with good news has become something of a special event again. Unfortunately, it's also become next to impossible to figure out which incoming calls are from someone you actually want to speak to and not just another annoying robocall. And even though those anonymous spam calls might seem like they're just a nuisance, they can actually be targeted scams that can put your personal information at risk. Thankfully, officials at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) say there are a few simple tricks that can tell you when you should hang up the phone immediately—and others that can help cut back on unwanted calls altogether. Read on to see how you can spare yourself from having to cut the cord.
SoftwareZDNet

Black Hat: BadAlloc bugs expose millions of IoT devices to hijack

BLACK HAT USA: Microsoft researchers have explored in detail how "BadAlloc" vulnerabilities may impact millions of Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) devices through their operating systems. Speaking to attendees at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas, Microsoft Azure Defender for IoT researchers Omri Ben-Bassat and...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

A new Google wireless streaming device clears the FCC's certification

A new wireless streaming device from Google passed through the FCC. The device could be a new Chromecast, but it's unlikely. The mysterious device could be released alongside the upcoming Google Pixel phones. Every device that gets to consumers' hands passes through the Federal Communications Commission first, with most of...
Marketsmartechseries.com

Easybom: Search Engine for Electronic Component Industry Launched

It has officially become easier than ever to sift through all the complex electronic data on the internet with the help of Easybom. It is a powerful search engine for the electronic component industry which was launched to bridge the communication gap between the suppliers, purchasers, and engineers with electronic component data as its core.
Technologymartechseries.com

Skai Recognized for Marketing Technology Innovation in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World. Skai (formerly Kenshoo), a leading commerce intelligence platform, announces that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best PPC Optimization Platform” award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. This was conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.
Softwaremartechseries.com

SiteSpect Named Market Leader in the Summer 2021 A/B Testing Software Customer Success Report

SiteSpect named a Market Leader in the A/B testing software space. SiteSpect has been named a Market Leader in the A/B Testing Software category for the Summer 2021 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers. FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software & services helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.
Technologymartechseries.com

Allstar Releases Major Platform Update, Adds Subscriptions And New Desktop App

Users can now access fully licensed music, new camera angles, automated FX, and more…. Allstar, a consumer technology startup focused on democratizing the creation of gaming content, has released a major platform update today. In addition to a host of new features available to all Allstar creators, users can now subscribe to Allstar Pro to unlock additional functionality, exclusive contests, and profile enhancements.
Technologymartechseries.com

Anzu Awarded TAG Seals and IAB UK Gold Standard 2.0 Certification

Anzu.io, the world’s most advanced in-game advertising platform, announced that it earned three major industry certifications: the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Brand Safety Certified Seal, the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal, and the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) UK Gold Standard Certification 2.0. Together, these certifications demonstrate Anzu’s ongoing commitment to promoting a safe, secure, and fraud-free ecosystem that benefits the entire advertising chain.
Computersmartechseries.com

More Than a Quarter of C-level Execs Unaware of Low-code, No-Code Revolution, According to CLEVR Survey

– This is a sharp contrast to Europe, where only 24% of CTO’s are unaware of the technology. CLEVR, the company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transitions through the enormous power of the Mendix low-code and no-code (LCNC) development solutions, announced the results of a survey that shows a shockingly high number of executives from North America have yet to hear about no-code and low-code software development.
BusinessThe Drum

ShowHeroes Group appoints Sarah Lewis to strengthen its global CTV leadership

London – ShowHeroes Group, Europe's leading independent provider of video solutions for digital publishers and advertisers, is investing heavily into its CTV branch. With the latest expansion of the management team, the company welcomes yet another high-profile leader: Sarah Lewis. As Global Director CTV, Lewis will manage all processes relating to Connected TV across all markets from August 2021. She previously held senior positions at SpotX, the globally operating SSP that is known for its pioneering work in CTV and was recently acquired by Magnite.

