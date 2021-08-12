Cancel
Like Ryan Reynolds, Green Lantern's Director Has Thoughts About The DC Flick, As Well As Marvel

By Adam Holmes
10 years ago, Green Lantern premiered in theaters, with Ryan Reynolds playing Hal Jordan, the first human member of the Green Lantern Corps. Rather than lunch a popular superhero film series, Green Lantern was met with primarily negative critical reception and underwhelmed at the box office, resulting in plans for a sequel being scrapped and Reynolds frequently mocking the movie in the years since. Now Green Lantern director Martin Campbell has chimed in with his thoughts on the Emerald Knight’s first cinematic outing, as well as DC’s chief competition, Marvel.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

