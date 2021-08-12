Like Ryan Reynolds, Green Lantern’s Director Has Thoughts About The DC Flick, As Well As Marvel

Fans are loving James Gunn’s take on The Suicide Squad, and as it stands, it’s critically one of the highest-rated DCEU films. The new and improved The Suicide Squad has been a success (on that front at least), but the director behind 2016’s much-maligned Suicide Squad wants justice for his own film. David Ayer has been very passionate about his work on Suicide Squad. He has advocated for releasing his original cut of the film that the studio heavily altered, resulting in the movie not working as intended. DC fans have shown an outpouring --like huge outpouring -- of support for Ayer and his Ayer Cut vision, and now the Suicide Squad director has thanked them for supporting his call to get his cut of the film released.