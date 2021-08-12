In A Surprising Twist, Chloe And Toby Are Viewers New Favourites To Win Love Island

Fans were shocked by how the post-Casa Amor recoupling turned out on Love Island USA. But, no one was more shocked than Isabel Johnson, who went into the night thinking that she would get chosen by Korey Gandy. In the end, Korey chose to recouple with Leslie Golden, which meant that Isabel was dumped from the Island. Following her time on Love Island, Isabel spoke with PopCulture.com about how her journey played out. During the course of the interview, she even addressed whether there's a possibility for her and Korey to reconnect outside of Love Island.