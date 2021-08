There will be no buying 'em by the sack this weekend. Due to an issue with a supplier, the Cozy Inn in downtown Salina will not have burgers through weekend. "The FDA inspected Best Harvest Bakery, my supplier for my little buns, found traces of salmonella in the plant. Without knowing which product could be affected, we were advised to dispose of ALL of my product. Out of abundance of caution, I am throwing my buns away in the dumpster," the restaurant noted in a post on its Facebook page earlier today.