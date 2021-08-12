RTA holds public hearing to discuss service as driver shortage continues
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is holding a public hearing to discuss a severe shortage of bus route drivers as well as decreased customer demand due to COVID-19. The public hearing is being held to discuss proposed temporary service adjustments that would impact the agency’s service hours and bus routes. The hearing will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 12 at the downtown Dayton Metro Library, located at 215 E 3rd St, Dayton, Ohio.www.wdtn.com
