Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

From Vinyl To MP3: 50 Classic Celtic Songs That Shaped The Thistle & Shamrock, Part 2

iowapublicradio.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor NPR's 50th anniversary, Fiona Ritchie handpicked 50 classic Celtic songs and instrumentals by passionate performers from the last 50 years. On this episode she reveals even more songs that played a part in defining the sound of The Thistle & Shamrock. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vinyl#Mp3#Thistle#Npr#Npr#Celtic#The Thistle Shamrock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Theater & DanceDJBooth

10 Songs Shaping Pop’s Future: July 2021

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Ori Rose summons the sunshine pop of the ‘60s for his new single, “Casey.” The New Yorker’s timeless tenor marries with a breezy pop-rock backdrop, crooning his case with a magnetic hook, in a vintage pop rendition with an acute Gen Z twist.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Pre-order Garrison’s classic emo EP ‘The Bend Before the Break’ on exclusive vinyl w/ bonus tracks

Boston emo/post-hardcore vets Garrison formed in 1998 and lasted for six years before breaking up in 2004, and they were one of the most underrated bands of the era. Their 1999 debut EP The Bend Before The Break (released on Revelation Records) pulled from the yearning melodies of second wave emo, the impassioned shrieks of screamo, and the knotty guitars of early '90s post-hardcore, and it packaged it in a way that hinted at the emo boom that was just around the corner.
Musicmetalinjection

Serj Tankian Streams New Classical Song "Grieving Banner"

Serj Tankian will release two new albums from his upcoming Cinematique series on August 6. The albums are Illuminate, which focuses more on classical compositions, and Violent Violins, which takes a more modern approach to things. You can now streaming "Grieving Banner" from the Violent Violins album below, and check...
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Get Artillery’s 1990 thrash classic ‘By Inheritance’ on exclusive, limited splatter vinyl

Danish band Artillery's 1990 album By Inheritance is frequently (and deservedly) considered one of the most underrated thrash metal albums of all time, and we're thrilled to have teamed up with the band on a new, exclusive "clear with red and black splatter" vinyl repress of the album, limited to just 300 copies and only available in our stores (It's also the first time it's been on vinyl in the U.S.). That's a mockup of the variant below.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Big Thief, 'Little Things'

Much of Big Thief's magic comes from the band members' inimitable ability to really hear and speak to each other in the midst of their songcraft — what NPR Music contributor Ben Naddaff-Hafrey once called "the unparalleled togetherness of their playing." In "Little Things," one of two new songs that mark the band's first new material since its two stunning albums from 2019 (and a single pulled from the outtakes), that togetherness creates a trick of gravity, a song that's propulsive yet weightless. Over a magnetic, evolving beat, Adrianne Lenker's pining address to a lover morphs into a churning, wordless outro, a testament to the way love can knock us out of orbit, then spin us back toward each other.
MusicThe Independent

Cellist plays song on massive violin-shaped boat in Venice

An artist has created a boat shaped like a giant violin in tribute to all those who have died of Covid-19. In the above video, a cellist can be seen performing Bach’s Cello Suite No.1 in G Major on the boat after it’s lowered into the water for the first time.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Amelia Meath And Blake Mills, 'Neon Blue'

Last week, North Carolina-based duo Sylvan Esso announced the launch of a new record label, Psychic Hotline, that the pair hopes will "do right in radical ways" by its artists. Accompanying and promoting the announcement was the debut of a singles series, led off by this song, "Neon Blue," a collaboration between Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath and superstar producer and songwriter Blake Mills. They describe the track as a "nighttime song," and it's one that plays on both of their strengths: Mills provides a hypnotic and experimental samba rhythm, while Meath's layers of vocals give the minimalist piece a somber, nocturnal vibe.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

The Killers, 'Pressure Machine'

This #NowPlaying discovery comes to us from today's New Music Friday episode of the All Songs Considered podcast. Throughout an extensive career, The Killers have made a name for themselves by narrating tales through song. Revolving around the characters, traditions and crises of frontman Brandon Flowers' Utah hometown, the group's seventh studio album, Pressure Machine, succeeds in telling compelling, personal stories.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Bark Bark Disco, 'Borderline'

Madonna turns the beautiful age of 63 today and, in honor of the Italian-American icon herself, the synth-pop and Italo-disco label Italians Do It Better has released a compilation of twenty Madge covers. Bark Bark Disco closes Italians Do It Better (the album and label are named for the t-shirt Madonna wears in the "Papa Don't Preach" video) with "Borderline," one of Madonna's first singles. The original is a loud declaration, sweeping and passionate. Bark Bark Disco turns this emotion inward, slowing the track down and invoking the personal whisper of a moonlight tryst. The cover highlights the intimacy and innocence that Madonna's earliest songs encapsulate, ideals that continue to persevere even through the voice of another.
Theater & Dancefloodmagazine.com

Jungle Are Playing for Themselves on “Loving in Stereo”

Jungle is seeking revenge on the last year and a half of staying stationary. The British electronic-soul duo of Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland is hitting the global highway at the start of September. In North America, they’re playing venues that are 3,000-plus in capacity. In the major cities, they’re playing multiple nights in venues that are twice that in size, many of them already sold out. After two critically acclaimed and commercially successful albums, Jungle and For Ever, on the standard-bearing XL Recordings, their third album, Loving in Stereo, is self-released by choice.
Musicsocietyofrock.com

5 Hated Classic Rock Songs From Great Bands

Even the greatest classic rock bands don’t have a perfect catalogue. Especially when they experimented with their music, there was always the risk of something not working out. And let’s just say, these songs disappointed their fans. 5. Tai’ Shan – Rush. Rush have some pretty weird songs in their...
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Flock Of Dimes: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Flock of Dimes may be a "solo"...
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Kississippi, 'Dreams With You'

Silly little love songs can be sickly sweet — empty sugar bombs that feel good at first, only to drain your energy. But Kississippi seems to have been to the Carly Rae Jepsen school of pop music: "Dreams With You" articulates the overwhelming rush and nonsensical whims of a new crush. As one of the quieter songs on Mood Ring unfolds, a bed of pillow-soft four-on-the-floor palm-muted guitar provides a steady rhythm to slow the heart's pitter-patter. "Do you know my name yet?" she wonders. "Cos my brain's repeating yours." As Zoe Reynolds turns from gushy to clear-eyed in her affection, the production shifts from soft synths to arena-filling synth pads, quickening lollipop licks from the guitar and an urgency to fall back asleep, just to dream.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Max Richter, 'Flowers Of Herself'

Max Richter's new release is anchored by his arresting 33-minute ballet Exiles, but the "filler" on the album is well worth considering. Along with older pieces Richter successfully retools for full symphony orchestra is a previously unreleased outtake from his earlier ballet, Woolf Works, inspired by the writing of Virginia Woolf. "Flowers of Herself" is a sparkling workout for orchestra, a soundtrack of sorts for the opening of Mrs. Dalloway. The day awakes to the tolling of Big Ben in tubular bells, slowly giving way to a bustling street scene with pulsating winds and intertwining rhythms, depicting Woolf's "carriages, motor cars, omnibuses, vans, sandwich men shuffling and swinging." But within this orchestral hubbub Richter weaves his signature wistful melodies, reflecting the unease of Woolf's main character. One of his most intricate and attractive orchestral pieces, "Flowers" receives an outstanding performance by the young musicians of the Baltic Sea Philharmonic led by Kristjan Järvi.
Northampton, MAPosted by
CBS News

Songs from the Young@Heart

The average age for members of the Young@Heart Chorus, of Northampton, Mass., is 85. But this isn't your grandfather's choral group; their repertoire includes music from The Ramones, The Rolling Stones, Madonna and Twisted Sister. Correspondent David Pogue talks with singers about the joy of singing "golden oldies" by such composers as Bowie and Springsteen, in this update of a story originally presented on "Sunday Morning" on December 20, 2020.
MusicPosted by
Eagle 102.3

Robert Plant Names His ‘Most Difficult’ Song to Sing

Despite having one of the most distinct voices in rock 'n' roll, Robert Plant still finds singing some songs challenging, and has named his absolute "most difficult" song to sing. No, it's not a Led Zeppelin song — though tackling one of those would be quite a task for almost...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."

Comments / 0

Community Policy