Notre Dame football: 3 defensive players who must step up in 2021

The Notre Dame football team should be solid on the defensive side of the ball, especially if these three players step up in a big way. The 2021 Notre Dame football team has plenty of question marks on the offensive side of the ball, as they are revamping the entire offensive line, going with a new quarterback, and we still do not know who is going to step up at wide receiver. On defense, it is another story, as not only are the Irish solid on all three levels, but they are solid with veteran talent.