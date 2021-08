Kim Kardashian says one of the most important lessons to come out of her marriage to Kanye West is that you can’t make everyone happy. It should come as no surprise that a rapper known for his ego, bombastic outbursts, and frequently comparing himself to various deities wouldn’t be able to relate to his estranged wife’s need to make everybody like her. “I got to a point—and maybe [it was] being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade, someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any perception of him was as long as he was true to himself—that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment,” Kardashian explained on Wednesday’s episode of the We Are Supported By... podcast hosted by Kristen Bell and Monica Padman.