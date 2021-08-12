10 smart strategies to help your company transition to a shorter workweek

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. There are good reasons to keep an eye on the competition — as well as on other successful organizations both inside and outside your industry — and it’s not just to make sure you’re keeping up. it’s also a valuable way to learn. Watching for what works and what doesn’t in other businesses and organizations can be an invaluable shortcut to improving your own operations and can help your leadership team avoid costly mistakes.