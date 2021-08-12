Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Gossip Girl’ Showrunner Breaks Down That Scandalous Part 1 Finale

By Kayla Cobb
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wouldn’t be Gossip Girl if it didn’t end in a bang — in this case, literally. This week marks the premiere of Gossip Girl Episode 6, the final installment in Part 1 of HBO Max’s first season. And it’s a midseason finale that will not disappoint fans. Betrayal, protests,...

decider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penn Badgley
Person
Chace Crawford
Person
Taylor Momsen
Person
Ed Westwick
Person
Tavi Gevinson
Person
Monet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#Showrunner#Decider#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'How I Met Your Father': Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley join Hulu spinoff

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma have joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff, titled How I Met Your Father. Hilary Duff leads How I Met Your Father and stars as Sophie who is telling her son in the near future how she met his father. Chris Lowell stars as Jesse.
TV Seriesfemalefirst.co.uk

And Just Like That... cast spotted filming funeral

The cast of 'And Just Like That...' have been spotted filming a funeral scene amid speculation that a major character will be killed off in the upcoming series. The cast of 'And Just Like That...' have been spotted filming a funeral scene sparking wild speculation about which 'Sex and the City' character will meet their demise.
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

Haaaaaave You Met Dad? Everything We Know About the HIMYM Spinoff, How I Met Your Father

How I Met Your Mother fans have had to wait for it!, and now they’re hoping it turns out to be legen…. dary!. We’re talking, of course, about Hulu‘s upcoming HIMYM spinoff, How I Met Your Father. The long-awaited offshoot has weathered several incarnations that never made it to air since the HIMYM finale dropped on CBS way back in 2014, and while details about the new series are still scarce, it’s looking like the franchise could soon deliver a whole, new take on love, dating, romance and nostalgia—from a female point of view this time around.
purewow.com

12 Shows Like 'Gossip Girl' to Stream Right Now

If you’ve been missing Chuck and Blair’s complicated romance or Serena’s dazzling outfits on Gossip Girl, you’re not alone. It’s been nearly a decade since these characters graced our screen in the iconic CW series. But lucky for us, HBO Max recently released a new sequel, complete with love triangles and Instagram filters. Still, if you're craving more compelling teen dramas that are filled with fashion inspiration, scandalous plotlines and swoon worthy romances, look no further. Keep reading for 12 shows like Gossip Girl, from The Bold Type to 90210.
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

Spotted: Gossip Girl Name-Dropping POPSUGAR

Gossip Girl, you know you love us. Week after week, we've been tuning into the drama of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, but we never expected to end up on the radar of the actual Upper East Siders. In the latest episode, "Hope Sinks," which doubles as the Halloween episode, POPSUGAR gets a very special mention.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Gossip Girl' Episode 5 Recap: Hiding in Plain Fright

Gossip Girl Episode 5, titled "Hope Sinks," was a lot calmer than last week's explosive fourth episode, which saw the Julien (played by Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak) rivalry come to an end. This week, the toxicity that once plagued the sisters' relationship is behind them, but that does not mean they are free from others around them who want to rain on their parade.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Suki Waterhouse calls out Gossip Girl over Robert Pattinson joke

Suki Waterhouse is not happy with the reboot of Gossip Girl for making jokes about her relationship with Robert Pattinson.In a recent episode of the HBO Max show, one of the characters branded her a “nobody”.In since-deleted Tweets, Waterhouse criticised the reboot, saying: “Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy.”She also tagged a writer on the show, Lila Feinberg.The Bad Batch star continued: “Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody’s nobody girlfriend. Make it make sense.”Regarding the scene in question, it features Zion Moreno’s Luna telling her friend,...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Gossip Girl' Welcomes Original Series Alum Back in New Role

HBO Max's reboot of Gossip Girl has been a different type of decadent and deranged from the original series, with the focus on social media and how the hyper-rich interacts in a newer, more woke age. The new generation of students at Constant Billard School in New York City are charting their own way, but that doesn't mean that there aren't echoes of the CW original in each episode. While there have been references to Blair, Serena, Dan, Chuck, and Nate in nearly every episode, episode five, "Hope Sinks," had perhaps the most direct reference to the original series.
TV SeriesRefinery29

The 2021 Version Of Blair & Serena Make Their Gossip Girl Debut

The new HBO Max iteration of Gossip Girl, one that substitutes influencers for socialites and pop culture insults for traditional snobbery, has been slowly teasing out references to the beloved original, and the latest might be its most meta moment yet. The standout moment of this week’s episode, “Hope Sinks,” is its frenemiest yet, and it involves two of Gossip Girl’s OGs: Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen.
TV SeriesNME

‘Gossip Girl’ episode 5 recap: Halloween scares and heartbreak

Aving now established Gossip Girl’s new world order (aka now with Instagram and mentions of Gaten Matarazzo), the HBO Max reboot spends its fifth episode finally getting down and dirty: characters fling mud and act suspect without immediately apologising so they can start afresh the following week. With the script loosening up, Gossip Girl episode five is its most fun one so far – which is a little surprising given it begins with a narrowly avoided shooting at another school on the Upper East Side.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Gossip Girl Episode 6 Release Date, Spoilers, Watch Online

‘Gossip Girl‘ reboot’s fifth episode is a Halloween-themed entry that brings exciting challenges for Julien and Zoya as their friendship begins to blossom. The sisters are focused on winning a costume competition, but things take a turn for the worst and head to the dark zone, which is first for the teen drama. You can catch up on all the exciting events of the episode in the recap section. However, let’s first take a look at what’s in store for Julien and Zoya in ‘Gossip Girl’ episode 6.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Savannah Smith and Zión Moreno Are Catty, Pretentious Perfection in Gossip Girl

Savannah Smith and Zión Moreno are redefining what it means to be high school mean girls. The actresses play ever-doting minions Monet de Haan and Luna La to Jordan Alexander's Julien Calloway in HBO Max's darker, edgier, and sexier reboot of the beloved teen drama Gossip Girl. But don't be fooled by the pair's commitment to their queen bee: Monet and Luna are the true masterminds behind each episode's glorious mounting drama. Whereas Blair Waldorf's sidekicks in the original series served as background fodder with the occasional sassy quip, Monet and Luna are catty to the core. For Smith and Moreno, channeling their inner mean girl wasn't hard—they just took inspiration from the real-life bullies who surrounded them growing up.
TV SeriesElite Daily

An OG Gossip Girl Character Showed Up In The Reboot And Twitter Is LIVING

Since the premiere of the Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max, fans have been waiting for a star from the original series to show up. Finally, with only one episode to go before the show’s mid-season finale, Gossip Girl gave fans what they craved: a real OG GG character. Nelly Yuki’s cameo in the Gossip Girl reboot might not be as flashy as a Serna or Blair appearance, but it was enough to make fans go wild.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Why the Gossip Girl reboot is way better than the original

"As interesting as it would be to check out how Gossip Girl operated in the Instagram/TikTok era, a lot of us really didn’t miss diving back into all that Serena-Chuck-Blair drama," says Erick Massoto. "This is why, four episodes in, it’s great to see that the new Gossip Girl kept elements that helped make the original show fun to watch (e.g. Kristen Bell narration, amazing costume design, great soundtrack) and had no problem improving on many of the issues that made the show fall flat before. White people problems. The original Gossip Girl was that by its very definition. During most of its run, the writers forgot that the audience couldn’t relate to several problems of the wealthy 1%, and kept some other, more relatable issues at surface level at best. In Season 1, for example, Dan (Penn Badgley) and Jenny Humphrey (Taylor Momsen) were supposed to be outsiders looking in, AKA us viewers. But it didn’t take long for them to blend in so heavily they ended up becoming variations of Serena (Blake Lively), Blair (Leighton Meester), Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Nate (Chace Crawford) with problems that mostly boiled down to fleeting relationships and expensive parties. Also, Vanessa (Jessica Szohr), the only POC in the main cast, had (to no one’s surprise) an astounding number of zero compelling storylines and ended up fading into the background, to the point of pissing off the novel series writer Cecily von Ziegesar." ALSO: How the original Gossip Girl sold a romantic fantasy that was always a lie.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Gossip Girl: When Will it Return to HBO Max?

Gossip Girl is on hiatus. HBO Max on Thursday revealed the reboot will return in November with Part Two of its 12-episode first season with the final six episodes. No definite date that month has been set, but hey, at least we know it's coming back this year, and after Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 6, we gave a lot to ponder until then.

Comments / 0

Community Policy