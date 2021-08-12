Cancel
This Week’s Magic Elixir to Happiness is Spelled H-Two-Oh

By Cindy Campbell
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a good day to just sit back and drink....water. Meteorologist Todd Simcox is telling us that it's going to be an uncomfortable couple of days, with temperatures in the 90s, and heat indexes reaching above 100. Wicked hot. Wicked uncomfortable. A good day to take it easy. Forget the daily jog and maybe do a little walking on the treadmill in your air-conditioned house. Or better yet, sit on the couch, as much as possible, and relax.

Bangor, MEPosted by
Q106.5

Downtown Bangor Businesses Urge Respect From Patrons In Ongoing Pandemic

Downtown Bangor posted to Facebook yesterday urging patrons to respect the wants and needs of local businesses while the pandemic continues. The Facebook page is put together as a collective of Downtown Bangor businesses and used to communicate as a whole for the voice of the Downtown Bangor business community. In the post, a picture of a sign taped to a door at Valentine Footwear is asking patrons to please wear a mask.

Comments / 0

