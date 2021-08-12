Cancel
Houston, TX

Kick off H-Town’s newest concert venue at 713 Music Hall’s opening shows

By Justin Jerkins
365thingsinhouston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnag your seats to the first shows at 713 Music Hall, located in Downtown’s new Post building, when tickets go on sale on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10am. On the edge of Downtown, the former Barbara Jordan Post Office has been transformed into Post, a massive hub for shopping, dining, working, and when November rolls around, it will also host concerts in the city’s newest venue, 713 Music Hall.

