Airport manager Seif returning home to Kansas

JASPER COUNTY — For the past five years, Ray Seif has managed the Jasper County Airport, but he has been immersed in aviation ever since he was a high school student. Douglas Jones’ high school science class at Wichita (Kansas) Southeast High School — which featured Seif as a student — had the chance to learn about aviation at a young age. Jones had a friend who was a pilot, and through the Young Eagle’s Flight Program, the class was able to learn about aviation.