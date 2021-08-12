Cancel
Kansas State

Airport manager Seif returning home to Kansas

By TORI SMITH KVP Correspondent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJASPER COUNTY — For the past five years, Ray Seif has managed the Jasper County Airport, but he has been immersed in aviation ever since he was a high school student. Douglas Jones’ high school science class at Wichita (Kansas) Southeast High School — which featured Seif as a student — had the chance to learn about aviation at a young age. Jones had a friend who was a pilot, and through the Young Eagle’s Flight Program, the class was able to learn about aviation.

