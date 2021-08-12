Skinny Post: Steelers continue their search for depth at inside linebacker

Each day our Steelers insiders will provide you with the skinny on the biggest things we are watching in training camp. The one big thing: The Steelers were caught off guard when Vince Williams announced his retirement a few days before training camp started, and that unexpected development has the coaches searching for depth behind starters Devin Bush and Robert Spillane as the preseason continues Thursday night in Philadelphia. The Steelers discovered Spillane could be a starter after Bush went down with a season-ending knee injury last year, and now they need to develop the next top backup. Is it Ulysees Gilbert? Marcus Allen? Rookie Buddy Johnson? None of them has stepped up and grabbed the job in the first three weeks of camp. Gilbert and Allen are better served as coverage linebackers, but neither has much experience. Gilbert is entering his third season and has played in only 11 games due to injuries. Allen entered the league as a safety and converted to linebacker last summer. He gained the admiration of the coaches with his moxie, but he’s still trying to get a feel for his new position. Johnson, meanwhile, is in the mold of Williams. He was a tackling machine at Texas A&M and fits for now as an early-down player. And since he is the closest thing the Steelers have to Williams it stands to reason the coaches could look to him to fill the role Williams did for the past nine seasons. Like most rookies, he’s had his ups and downs during camp. “For me, I try not to worry about that,” Johnson said of filling Williams’ shoes. “I try to contribute however I can. Whenever my number is called, I know I’ll be ready.”