Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey's lira jumps 1% after c.bank holds rates

By Susan Mathew
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Easing cycle in Turkey unlikely until end of 2021 - analyst

* Polish zloty falls after media bill

* China looks into online insurance sector amid business crackdown

* EM stocks fall as virus, China regulation worries weigh (Updates after Turkish central bank decision)

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira hit session highs on Thursday after the central bank kept the key interest rate unchanged, resisting pressure to cut rates from the country’s president.

Turkey’s one-week repo rate was left at 19%, as expected, and the central bank said it would maintain a tight stance until inflation falls significantly. Consumer prices rose to 18.95% last month.

The lira jumped 1.2% against the dollar, rising from one-month lows hit last session.

“Investors probably breathed a sigh of relief that, for now at least, the central bank has shrugged off President (Tayyip) Erdogan’s calls for interest rate cuts,” said Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

“With inflation likely to remain elevated over the coming months and the economy having bounced back quickly from May’s lockdown, an easing cycle is unlikely to commence until the tail end of 2021.”

The lira is the worst performing EM currency so far this year, down 13%, largely in response to Erdogan’s interference in monetary policy with the ouster of a hawkish central bank chief earlier in the year dealing a major blow.

Most other EM peers also rallied on Thursday as tame U.S. inflation figures calmed fears about sooner-than-expected tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. This put an index of EM currencies on course to snap a four-session losing streak.

Massive stimulus from major central banks has helped inflows into emerging market assets through the pandemic.

The Chinese yuan made minor gains as markets speculated over whether the fall in new bank loans to nine-month lows warranted an easing in monetary policy.

The polish zloty, meanwhile, fell 0.14% to extend losses to a third straight session. Lawmakers advanced a bill on Wednesday that the opposition in Warsaw says aims to silence a U.S.-owned news channel critical of the government, leading to a swift denunciation from the United States.

South Africa’s rand also bucked the trend, down 0.2%. The outlook for the currency has turned cautious following protests and as a new finance minister attempts to revive the economy.

Emerging market stocks stayed in the red, weighed down as Chinese shares slipped under the impact of rising COVID-19 cases and scrutiny on the online insurance sector - the latest in a series of crackdowns.

Turkish stocks jumped 1.8% on the tentative sign of central bank independence.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

161K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Bank Of China#Central Europe#Polish#Turkish#Capital Economics#The Federal Reserve#Chinese#Fx#Msci#Turkish#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
Country
China
Related
MarketsDailyFx

NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ amid Speculation for Rate Hike

NZD/USD appears to be stuck in a defined range as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to switch gears, but the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision may influence the near-term outlook for the exchange rate as the central bank is expected to lift the official cash rate (OCR) off of the record low.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

BNM warns of ringgit’s 'heightened volatility'

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) warned that the ringgit is expected to continue to be exposed to periods of heightened volatility as Covid-19-led uncertainties linger around the momentum of the global and domestic economic recovery at a time when investors expect a faster pace in US monetary policy normalisation.
BusinessLeader-Telegram

U.S. inflation forecast rising well over Fed's target figure

The supply constraints plaguing the U.S. recovery show few signs of dissipating any time soon, weighing on growth and stoking inflation. Forecasters lowered economic growth projections for this year and lifted inflation expectations into 2022 across a variety of metrics, according to Bloomberg’s latest monthly survey of economists. Ongoing supply...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian shares fall after weak China data; Philippine stocks jump 3%

* Malaysian cabinet led by PM resigns, ringgit hits 1-yr low * Philippine shares rise most since June 2 * Thai Q2 GDP better than expected * China factory output, retail sales growth slows in July By Sameer Manekar Aug 16 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging equities fell on Monday, with Indonesia and Thailand leading the declines, as a slew of weak Chinese data and surging new cases of COVID-19 weighed on markets, while the Philippine index jumped more than 3%. The Indonesian benchmark index fell as much as 1.3%, even as the country proposed a $188.30 billion budget for 2022, while Thai shares hit their lowest since mid-May as spiking infections eclipsed better-than-expected economic growth in June quarter. The region's top trading partner China recorded slow growth in both factory output and retail sales in July as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business, causing yuan to lose initial gains and slip marginally. "From a broader market perspective, the data will likely contribute to a near-term tone of risk aversion afflicting sentiment amid worsening Delta variant concerns, rising growth worries and geopolitical risks," Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities said. The weak data raises the chances of more reserve requirement ratio cuts in the weeks ahead and points to growing risks of a marginal cut in the loan prime rate by year-end, Kotecha said. Among emerging currencies, Malaysian ringgit fell to a one-year low as the resignation of its cabinet led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin clouded sentiment and pushed the country into political uncertainty at a time when it grapples with higher cases and an economic downturn. The ringgit last traded at 4.2395 per dollar by 0525 GMT, after slipping to 4.2415 earlier in the day - its lowest since July 2020. Shares in Kuala Lumpur were down as much as 0.7%, their worst intraday drop in nearly two weeks. "Uncertainty on who takes over the leadership will weigh on sentiment in the interim, but this could turn around if there is a quick agreement on who will be appointed," analysts at Maybank said, adding that they expect ringgit to ease off to between 4.220 and 4.240. Elsewhere, the Philippine peso strengthened slightly and the bourse soared as much as 3.1% to mark its best intraday performance since June 2. The Philippines has been reeling under the pressure of rising new infections and consequent movement restrictions, hitting investor sentiment. So far in the quarter, shares are down 6% while peso has weakened 3.4%. India's Nifty 50 added 0.3% to hit a record high after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a $1.35 trillion national infrastructure plan to generate jobs and shore up the economy. Meanwhile, developments from Afghanistan and the possible geopolitical implications following the collapse of its government are also being watched by global investors. Markets in South Korea were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 3.2 basis points to 6.347% ** Singapore dollar softens as much as 0.2%, equities down 0.4% ** Indonesia c.bank seen holding rates - Reuters poll Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0628 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.18 -5.6 <.N2 -1.62 0.29 0 25> China.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Neutral & Awaiting Developments

The GBP/USD broke through important support at 1.3800 to reach 1.3790, and with the US dollar's decline at the end of last week's trading, it rebounded to the 1.3870 resistance and closed around there. So far, the main downside risks for the British pound in the near future are a drop in global stock markets according to analysts, confirming that global risk sentiment is one of the major external drivers of the British currency. Underlining this, the British pound pulled back from multi-month highs against the euro and retreated against the US dollar due to a bout of risk aversion among global investors who seem to have been spooked by some lively US inflation data.
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Asia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles

SYDNEY (Aug 16): Asian shares slid on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 with vaccinations. Figures on July retail sales, industrial...
Marketsaustinnews.net

Fitch Solutions cuts Malaysia's 2021 growth forecast to zero

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research on Monday lowered Malaysia's real GDP growth forecast this year to zero percent from 4.9 percent previously, to reflect higher risk for the third wave of COVID-19 infections. The Fitch unit said Malaysia's second quarter economic growth...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar trims recent losses after weak China data

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The dollar crept higher on Monday as disappointing economic activity data from China helped the greenback claw back some recent losses after a shocking slump in consumer sentiment on Friday weakened the U.S. unit. Against a basket of other currencies, the greenback edged higher to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

The Canadian dollar is trading slightly lower in the USD/CAD 1.254 area

Failure to take out support levels in both EUR/USD and EUR/GBP triggered return action higher in thin Summer trading conditions. EUR/USD 1.1704/1.1695 support is the current stop to the August dollar rally after last Wednesday’s CPI print -" high, but in line with expectations -" couldn’t give the extra push in the back. Sterling at EUR/GBP 0.8470 no longer benefited from the Bank of England’s momentum early August when it delivered a fresh and more hawkish forward guidance. The currency pairs respectively closed at EUR/USD 1.1797 and at EUR/GBP 0.8504. Similar dynamics as in USD were at play in US yields. The August leap higher stranded on Wednesday followed by a rather steep drop on Friday as investors digested last week’s supply operation well. An unexpectedly weak University of Michigan consumer confidence (lowest since December 2011) added to the mood and moves in USD and US yields. Details showed that consumers are becoming more reluctant to spend as higher prices bite. US yields declined by 1.5 bps (2-yr) to 8.2 bps (10-yr) in a daily perspective. The German yield curve flattened slightly with daily changes ranging from +0.8 bps (2-yr) to -1.5 bps (30-yr).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: The pound is poorly positioned to exploit a dollar ease

GBP/USD has been drifting lower as the safe-haven dollar finds reasons to rise. According to FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam, sterling is set to suffer even if the dollar takes a breather. Concerns about Britain's covid situation could keep cable depressed. “The flip side to downbeat economic news is that the...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower With Fed Meeting Minutes in Focus

There are no major data releases due out on Monday. Auctions are due to be held on Monday for $51 billion of 13-week bills and $48 billion of 26-week bills. U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, with investor focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due to be published on Wednesday.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Steadying Above 1.38 as Data and Fed Risks Dominate

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3730-1.3756. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar rate was finding a firmer footing above the recently-tested 1.38 support level on entry into a busy week that could see Sterling’s resilience tested again by the greenback as the Federal Reserve (Fed) edges closer toward a tapering of its quantitative easing programme.
RetailForexTV.com

Gold Futures Modestly Lower As Dollar Advances

Gold prices are lower Monday morning, as the dollar is showing some strength. Disappointing economic data from China, the world’s second largest economy, is also weighing on the safe-haven commodity. However, the yellow metal’s downside is just modest amid concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Weaker in range, support at 1.1750

The market’s mood is sour amid soft data and tensions in the Middle East. The US August NY Empire State Manufacturing Index came in at 18.3, missing expectations. EUR/USD eases from around 1.1800 and could extend its decline once below 1.1750. The greenback is up at the beginning of the...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Sterling slips as global risk appetite falters; speculators turn bullish

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The British pound slipped against the dollar and was little changed against the euro on Monday, with risk appetite in global markets weak after economic data from the United States and China stirred concern about their recovery from COVID-19. Data on Friday showing a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence and data on Monday showing a sharp slowdown in China's factory output and retail sales growth spooked investors, pausing the 10-day winning streak in European stocks. read more.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.S. dollar, yen gain after weak China data, amid unrest in Afghanistan

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Monday against commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars, while the safe-haven yen gained as disappointing economic data from China, political tension in Afghanistan, and the spreading Delta virus weighed on risk appetite. The dollar's gains came after...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX, stocks slip as China data dents risk appetite

* Chile's peso leads Latam FX losses * Brazil stocks fall as Vale slips * Colombia, Argentina markets closed (Adds comments, bullets; Updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal Aug 16 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Monday as weak data from China, a top trading partner for most economies in the region, sapped risk appetite. Losses in Peru's sol were marginal, limited by data showing Peru's economy grew 23.45% in June, its fourth consecutive month of growth, as construction, manufacturing and trade surged back from low points last year. Ceilings on Peru's public spending and debt have been restored after lifting them during the pandemic, the economy ministry said over the weekend. Starting in 2022, Peru's deficit will not be higher than 3.7% of GDP, and public debt should not be higher than 38%, the ministry said. Chile's peso led losses in the region as prices of the top export item, copper, slumped on demand fears after data showed China's economy may be slowing. "We think that the pace of the regional (Latam) recovery will beat most analysts' expectations in the coming years. With inflation rising, further monetary tightening lies in store," economists at Capital Economics said, adding that political risks could be headwinds. Mexico's peso slipped 0.1%. The peso, a carry trade favorite, is up 0.2% so far this month in what could be its sixth straight month of gains and the longest such streak since 2008. Carry trade is when investors borrow in a low-yielding currency to invest in higher-yielding assets. A hawkish Mexican central bank and a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve have helped keep interest rate differentials attractive, keeping the peso well bid. "Ranges for the USD/MXN performance have normalized to pre-pandemic ones, with recent price action respecting the 19.70 level a floor and 20.25 as support," strategists at Banorte said. Among stocks, Brazil's Bovespa slumped 1.7% to hit a three-month low. Iron ore miner Vale was the biggest weight, down 1.2%, while oil major Petrobras tracked crude prices lower. Travel operator CVC slid 6.6% after reporting a loss of 175.6 million reais ($33.43 million). Chile's IPSA index also lost 1.6%, breaking a four-day winning streak. In Venezuela, representatives of the government and the opposition began a round of talks on Friday in Mexico City aimed at overcoming Venezuela's acute political and economic crisis, which has caused millions to flee the Latin American nation. Markets in Colombia and Argentina were closed for local holidays. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1929 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1272.01 -0.69 MSCI LatAm 2454.14 -1.6 Brazil Bovespa 119198.92 -1.65 Mexico IPC 51397.70 -0.18 Chile IPSA 4333.49 -1.55 Argentina MerVal 69544.76 0.075 Colombia COLCAP 1268.79 0.82 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2817 -0.68 Mexico peso 19.9074 -0.24 Chile peso 787.7 -1.54 Colombia peso 3846 -0.20 Peru sol 4.0719 0.10 Argentina peso (interbank) 97.1000 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 178 0.28 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Nick Macfie)

Comments / 0

Community Policy