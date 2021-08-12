Israel’s envoy inaugurates diplomatic mission in Morocco

U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland visited Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco August 10-16. Ambassador Norland met with senior officials in Cairo and Ankara, and with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat. The Ambassador’s travel focused on the urgency of establishing the constitutional basis and legal framework needed for parliamentary and presidential elections to take place on December 24, 2021. He emphasized that Libya’s leaders must make the necessary compromises to meet the Libyan peoples’ expectation of free and fair elections, an essential step towards a stable, unified, and democratic Libya. Ambassador Norland also reaffirmed that stability and continued progress on the political and security tracks will lead to greater economic opportunities, foreign investments, and prosperity for Libyans. While in Cairo, Ambassador Norland also met with Khalifa Haftar. As with other recent engagements with key Libyan figures, Ambassador Norland underscored United States support for the right of the Libyan people to select their leaders through an open democratic process free of foreign pressure and called on key figures to use their influence at this critical stage to do what is best for all Libyans.