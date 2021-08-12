Cancel
Israel’s envoy inaugurates diplomatic mission in Morocco

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRABAT, Morocco — Israel’s foreign minister on Thursday inaugurated the country’s diplomatic representation in Morocco, a symbol of the normalization of the relations between the two nations. Yair Lapid’s two-day visit is the first to the country by an Israeli minister since 2003. It comes less than a year after...

