Rand Paul is a laugh-a-minute at the moment, fans of the Kentucky senator will be glad to hear. Hot on the heels of being suspended from YouTube for publishing a video that claimed masks are ineffective against preventing the transmission of Covid – and where else to get your medical advice on Covid than the first senator who tested positive for the virus in the US and who used the Senate gym while positive? – Paul has revealed some interesting financial information this week. Less charitable people might even call it damning.