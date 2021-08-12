Cancel
Simone Biles’s pro-abortion stance shows why conservatives need more cultural influence

By Tom Joyce
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after representing the United States in the Olympics, gymnast Simone Biles took a position on one of the most divisive social issues in America. Biles, often cited by conservatives as an example of the wonders of adoption, came out as “very pro-choice” on Monday on Instagram, where she has nearly 7 million followers. She said her experience in the foster care system wasn’t easy and that the system was broken.

Comments / 7

CelebritiesPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Simone Biles Says She’s ‘Very Much’ Pro-Abortion As ‘Someone Who Was In The Foster Care System’

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles said Monday evening that she is “very much” pro-abortion as “someone who was in the foster care system.”. The gymnast discussed her stance on abortion as she joked with her Instagram followers Monday evening about unpopular opinions on avocados and ketchup, Beyoncé, The Office and more, until a follower sent her a message that said “abortion is wrong :).”
GymnasticsESPN

Olympics 2021: Taylor Swift shows support for Simone Biles, praises gymnast's 'resilience' in Tokyo

Not many people can claim to have any notion of what it's like to be Simone Biles -- to have the world know your name and your every move scrutinized in the public eye. Taylor Swift, however, is one of them. It's for this reason that the superstar performer's words of support during the Tokyo Olympics resonated with Biles, who is tied with Shannon Miller as the most decorated American gymnast of all time. (While each gymnast has seven medals to her name, Biles has four golds and Miller has two.)
CelebritiesNBC Bay Area

Simone Biles Fires Back at Critic Who ‘Misconstrued' Her Stance on Abortion

Simone Biles has fired back at a critic whom she says "misconstrued" her stance on abortion by interpreting it as her not caring about children in the foster care system. The gymnastics superstar and recent Olympic bronze medalist put a callout on her Instagram story Monday in which she solicited "unpopular opinions" from her followers, one of whom wrote "abortion is wrong."
CelebritiesPosted by
Upworthy

Simone Biles reveals she is 'very much pro-choice': 'Your body, your choice'

Olympic star Simone Biles recently clarified her stance on abortion during an "unpopular opinions" Q&A with her Instagram followers. Responding to one submission that said "abortion is wrong", the 24-year-old shared that she is "very much pro-choice." She also addressed the "why not put it up for adoption?" argument anti-choice activists often use by tapping into her own experiences as a former foster child. "I already know this is going to start the biggest argument & may even lose followers BUT I'm very much pro-choice," Biles wrote on Instagram. "Your body. your choice."
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Simone Biles gives her unapologetic views on abortion

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is speaking her mind. The iconic gymnast took to her Instagram stories on Monday to ask her nearly 7 million followers to share their “unpopular opinions” — and what she revealed certainly stirred up some emotions. The posts were trivial at first, with one person...
CelebritiesParents Magazine

Simone Biles Spoke Out About Abortion as a Former Foster Child

Simone Biles, who just returned from the Tokyo Games with a bronze medal for women's balance beam and a silver for the artistic team all-around, asked her fans for their "unpopular opinions" on her Instagram Story on August 9th and made some strong points on the topic of abortion. "I...
Tokyo OlympicsYork Dispatch Online

In an America of ‘suicide shifts’ and toxic work culture, Simone Biles speaks for all of us

There has never been a more fraught time to be mid-air than 2021. I’m thinking, of course, about what aviation officials are calling an “off the charts,” roughly sevenfold increase in so-called “air rage” incidents on U.S. airliners during a post-pandemic traveling surge. These events have ranged from the obnoxious — party-bound teens refusing to wear masks — to the utterly unhinged, as the woman who was duct-taped to her seat after trying to open the main door at cruising altitude aboard an American Airlines flight.
SportsBBC

Simone Biles 'shows how much gymnastics has changed'

She was an Olympics child prodigy who could never say what Simone Biles did — no. Twenty-five years later, gold medallist Dominique Moceanu speaks about not having a voice — and how things have changed for the better. It was five weeks before the 1996 Olympics when Dominique Moceanu collapsed...
CelebritiesWashington Post

Is NBC to blame for Simone Biles’s Olympic withdrawal?

Richard Zoglin is a contributing editor at Time magazine. Is NBC to blame for Simone Biles’s Olympic withdrawal?. I am overstating the case, of course. But to understand Biles’s decision to step back from much of the gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Games, it’s hard to ignore the elephant in the room: the orgy of hype, hero worship and home-team hyperventilating that has come to define NBC’s coverage of the Olympics. Somehow, sooner or later, something like this had to happen.
Celebritiesbizjournals

Simone Biles' unexpected showing in Olympics doesn't deter sponsors

Throughout commercials airing during the Summer Olympics, Simone Biles was seen posing with Oreos, vaulting for Visa, and warming up while touting United Airlines. Biles, one of the most decorated Olympians, was cast as the face of these pandemic-delayed contests. But instead, she opted out of most of the competition,...
HealthSB Nation

Simone Biles’ stand for mental health meant more than any medal

The Tokyo Olympics are over for Simone Biles, finishing in dramatic fashion by winning her seventh career medal, a bronze on the balance beam. It wasn’t the Olympic run she planned for, but in the end it might mean even more. Biles detailed how the games took a toll on...
Sportsphillytrib.com

Editorial: Simone Biles shows the power of 'no'

It was the “no” that shook not only the sports world, but several people’s minds. The United States’ ever-winning, enthusiastic and innovative gymnast Simone Biles said “no” to competing in several Olympic events in Tokyo, drawing the ire of many around the world. Critics want to call Biles — who...
CelebritiesCleveland Jewish News

'DWTS' Pro Sasha Farber Reacts to Simone Biles Withdrawing From Team Competition at Olympics

Sasha Farber is showing his support for his former Dancing With the Stars partner, Simone Biles. ET exclusively spoke with the 37-year-old professional dancer on Tuesday, just hours after news broke that Biles withdrew from the team gymnastics competition at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The two previously competed together on season 24 of DWTS, and Farber helped Biles choreograph her Olympic floor routine.
SportsCosmopolitan

Simone Biles explains why latest Olympic medal is 'sweeter' than before

Last week, the world watched as Team USA gymnast Simone Biles bravely withdrew from multiple Olympic events at Tokyo 2020, sharing an important message about saying 'no' to protect mental health. Yesterday we learned that after taking the time she needed to focus on her health and work out her next steps, Simone was set to compete in the balance beam final. And now, amazingly, the athlete has won a bronze medal despite the huge pressure that's been on her.

Comments / 7

