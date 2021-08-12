Simone Biles’s pro-abortion stance shows why conservatives need more cultural influence

Not many people can claim to have any notion of what it's like to be Simone Biles -- to have the world know your name and your every move scrutinized in the public eye. Taylor Swift, however, is one of them. It's for this reason that the superstar performer's words of support during the Tokyo Olympics resonated with Biles, who is tied with Shannon Miller as the most decorated American gymnast of all time. (While each gymnast has seven medals to her name, Biles has four golds and Miller has two.)