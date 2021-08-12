Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Music Midtown to require vaccinations or negative virus test

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the nation’s largest music festivals will require concertgoers to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have test results showing they are negative for the virus.

Music Midtown, the annual music festival held in Atlanta, announced the rules Wednesday.

The festival is set for Sept. 18-19 in Piedmont Park. It features headliner acts that include Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5, the Jonas Brothers and 21 Savage.

The announcement comes as Georgia’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise, with the seven-day rolling average climbing above 5,600 on Wednesday. That’s the worst since Feb. 1.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is also rising rapidly, exceeding 3,800 on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

532K+
Followers
298K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Midtown#Music Festival#Vaccinations#Ap#The Jonas Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
MLBthemainewire.com

What is the true vaccine breakthrough rate? The CDC doesn’t want you to know

Over a recent 12-day period the Milwaukee Brewers had nine players test positive for COVID-19. While we don’t know the vaccination status of all the players, the team disclosed that most of the players were vaccinated for COVID-19, including former MVP Christian Yelich, who tested positive after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms.
HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.
Music1067kmx.com

Miley Cyrus Is Booking Recording Sessions For Her Next Album

Miley Cyrus is already booking recording sessions for her next album. The star sang her announcement to the tune of “The Climb” while holding up her phone to show that she was texting with someone about the bookings. The Instagram video posted Monday (August 9th) also served as an ad for her merch.
MusicPosted by
Variety

From Disney to ‘Drivers License’: Inside Olivia Rodrigo’s Musical Journey to Become the Voice of Her Generation

For the 2021 Power of Young Hollywood Issue, Variety profiled three young stars making an impact in the entertainment industry. For more, click here.  Criticism doesn’t scare Olivia Rodrigo. If anything, the 18-year-old — whose platinum-certified debut, “Sour,” captured the biggest U.S. opening week sales for an album in 2021 so far — fully embraces it. “I love criticism, honestly,” Rodrigo tells Variety in a thoughtful tone, as if she’s confiding a secret. “I think I can grow so much from people being like, ‘Oh, I wish it was more like this,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh cool, this is my first album; I’m...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Miley Cyrus wants to help educate DaBaby on the LGBT community

Miley Cyrus wants to help DaBaby be more “understanding” following his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud festival. The 28-year-old singer – who is a member of the LGBTQ community – has reached out to DaBaby on social media after he was publicly slammed for spreading misinformation about HIV and AIDs, as well as making homophobic remarks.
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Normani Has A New Boyfriend, Dating Her Backup Dancer Rameer Colon

Normani Reportedly Now Dating Her Backup Dancer Rameer Colon. Normani recently gave an interview to Houston’s 97.9 The Beat where she confirmed that she has a new boyfriend. The beautiful singer told the interviewer that she’s dating her 22 year old backup dancer, Rameer Colon – who is Afro-Latino. According...
Behind Viral VideosSlate

It’s #BamaRush Week on TikTok—If You’re White, Wealthy, and Skinny

Even those with no immediate connection to Greek life have seen their TikTok feeds overrun with videos from University of Alabama’s sorority rush (or “Bama rush,” for short). In these videos, potential new members (PNMs) make outfit of the day (OOTD) videos, name dropping brands and showing off items suited to sorority fashion and the panhellenic rulebook. It’s a strangely fascinating world, no matter your collegiate status.
MusicBillboard

Ally Brooke to Release Spanish Album Via Joint Latin Label Deal

Following a stint in Dancing With the Stars and a 2020 U.S. tour, Ally Brooke is tapping into her Latin side. The former Fifth Harmony member has signed a joint record deal with indie labels Duars Entertainment, founded by Eric Duars, and with AMSI, launched by entertainment attorney Simran A. Singh, becoming the first female artist signed to either company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy